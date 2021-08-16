HOUZER Offering a Range of Technologically Advanced Granite Composite Sinks

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- HOUZER is a US brand renowned for rolling out quality and aesthetically appealing kitchen sinks. With an experience of over 30 years, this leading brand has expertise in its niche. Considering kitchens to be a virtual space in a home, HOUZER strives to bring aspects of beauty, comfort, functionality, convenience, and style in them through its range of unmatched kitchen sinks. These high-quality and uniquely designed pieces have been improving kitchens across America and overseas for decades.



While offering insight into HOUZER, the spokesperson in an interview stated, "We at HOUZER are committed to providing our esteemed customers with a wide range of sinks that could satiate their varying requirements. We manufacture sinks in different materials, but our stainless steel kitchen sinks are our mainstay. Our US sink market share is approximately 70% stainless steel sinks, 1.5% porcelain enamel steel sinks,16% granite sinks, 1% copper sinks, and 0.5% others. There are obvious reasons that make stainless steel a good sink material. These reasons combined with our expertise and detailed designs make our stainless sinks a cut above the rest."



HOUZER stainless steel sinks with a flat non-porous surface are hygienic and ideal for use in places where hygiene is a priority. Made with the latest technology and the highest corrosion resistant Type 304 Stainless Steel, these classic stainless steel sinks easily last for a lifetime. They are scratch, rust, and stain-resistant and continue to look sparkling clean even after years of usage. Additionally, they flaunt artistic details and fit into any countertop type seamlessly. Therefore, it would be apt to quote that HOUZER stainless steel sinks are designed to deliver function with eye appeal.



The spokesperson added, "People used to be skeptical about installing stainless steel sinks in their kitchens because of the tremendous noise they create. However, there is no such problem with the stainless steel sinks that we create. They come with super silencer pads and a special coating that absorbs the sound of clattering dishes and dripping water. HOUZER is also popular as the best granite sink manufacturer, as we roll out appealing and quality granite sinks. Our technologically advanced granite composite sinks are three times harder than natural granite. We blend 80% quartz and 20% acrylic to create 100% pore-free granite sinks with a hygienic surface."



HOUZER can be a reliable source for those who wish to get granite composite sinks in a wide array of designs and colors. Every piece flaunts attention to detail and remarkable features like anti-microbial properties, UV resistance, and durability. All the granite sinks that HOUZER offers come with a lifetime warranty.



