HOUZER Offers Double Basin Kitchen Sinks

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2022 -- HOUZER, a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality kitchen sinks, has announced the launch of their latest product - the double basin kitchen sink. The new sink is designed with two basins for increased functionality and convenience. It is perfect for multitasking in the kitchen and offers more space to soak and wash dishes. The stainless steel build ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the contemporary design will complement any kitchen décor.



In response to a query regarding stainless steel sinks, HOUZER's spokesperson said. "Due to its robust and attractive qualities, stainless steel has emerged as one of the most well-known and frequently used finishes in our homes today. Every homeowner wants their sink to continue to look brand new and be spotless for many years. Additionally, stainless steel is a natural choice for appliances and fixtures in locations where hygiene is a priority due to its resistance to rust, scratches, and stains. It makes sense that more than 60% of sinks manufactured in the United States are made of stainless steel."



HOUZER sinks are made with the greatest materials and an artisan's attention to line and detail to satisfy the sophisticated consumer who deserves the best. To guarantee that their clients' homes maintain their beauty and worth for many years to come, HOUZER upgrades every aesthetic feature on every sink they produce. For more than three decades, HOUZER has been improving millions of kitchens, one sink at a time, all over the United States. At HOUZER, they firmly believe that their sinks can make cooking simpler and more enjoyable. Those who are trying to shop kitchen sinks for their homes at affordable prices should consider HOUZER as their top choice.



The spokesperson further added. "Our stainless steel sinks are a staple of sophisticated, fashionable homes all around the world. For a good reason, stainless steel is unmatched in its versatility and durability. Additionally, HOUZER provides a stunning look for virtually any kitchen design."



HOUZER announces the launch of their new line of bar sinks. These sinks are designed for use in bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments. The new line includes several different styles and sizes to meet the needs of any business. In addition to providing an excellent product, HOUZER also offers excellent customer service and a warranty on all products. This makes them the perfect choice for any business looking for a quality sink solution. Those who are looking to purchase bar sinks should take a look at HOUZER's new line of sinks.



About HOUZER

HOUZER sinks achieve a bright presence in your kitchen with stunning shapes and sculptural features. They are the ideal match for professional-grade appliances placed against today's vibrant selection of stone, quartz, and solid surface counters. The kitchen must be welcoming, pleasant, and multifunctional in addition to being the most colorful and conspicuous junction of the modern house. It's a private space that captures your distinct attitude and sense of style. Any design motif you have in mind—from rustic to traditional, transitional to ultra-modern—will find a HOUZER sink to fit it. Those who are looking to buy double basin kitchen sinks should consider Houzer as their top choice.



Contact Info.



HOUZER, Inc.

2605 Kuser Road

Hamilton, NJ, 08691

USA

Phone- 1-800-880-3639

Email- sales@houzersink.com

Website- https://www.houzersink.com/