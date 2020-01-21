HOUZER Offers Granite Sinks, Apron Front Farmhouse Sinks, and Undermount Kitchen Sinks

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- HOUZER is a company that's on a mission to provide the best sink items to clients in the US, who are looking to create unique kitchen spaces in their homes. Featuring an extensive range of sink items in its portfolio, the company has been able to meet the varying demands of its clientele on different levels. Among the sink options they offer include apron front farmhouse sinks, undermount stainless, porcelain enamel, top mount kitchen sinks, and lavatory bowls, among others. HOUZER's focus has always been to fuse versatility and high-functionality in all their products, and their sink items are a true testament to this goal. Whether one is looking for classical, transitional, or ultra-contemporary sinks, they can trust the manufacturer to provide the same.



Speaking about why their sinks are a must-have, the company's spokesperson remarked, "The provision of innovative sink solutions has been our top agenda since time immemorial. We understand what role sinks play in a home, and hence, seek to provide our clients with solutions that will meet their different requirements. All our sink items are developed in line with our client's demands and are realized from top-grade material, which facilitates the high-quality. Our artisans are equally passionate about what they do, and this is an added ingredient in the perfection of our sinks. So, whether you are building a new kitchen or doing a remodel, you can trust that we'll cover you on the sink front."



Apron front farmhouse sinks have, over the years, been known to deliver comfortability, great functionality, and elegance for individuals looking to stir a buzz. These sinks have been built to withstand the test of time, and offer the fitting and finishing that today's sophisticated consumer desires. With its European flair and functionality, the apron front farmhouse sink acts as a great addition to any kitchen. Among the options to choose from include the Epicure stainless series, Hammerwerks series, and the Platus fireclay series. All these sinks offer excellent durability and are easy to maintain, making them worth the try.



Talking about their granite sinks, the company's spokesperson added, "If you're looking for granite sink that will get you impressed, then you're at the right place. The provision of granite sinks has been an area that we've exceled in over the years, and this can be seen in the products that we provide. Our granite sinks represent cutting edge design and artistry in the sink industry and can be relied upon to last the extra mile. These sinks are available in bar-prep and kitchen design options, and one gets to choose from five forward-facing colors as well as styles."



Clients looking for more information on where to buy undermount kitchen sink can find the same at HOUZER's website. The company offers its products through online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, DirectBuy, eFaucets, Home & Stone, Lowe's, Home Perfect, Kitchensource.com, and so on. On these platforms, one gets access to the company's undermount kitchen sink collection, such as Eston Series, Elite Series, Medallion Series, and the Nouvelle Series.



About HOUZER

HOUZER is a high-quality manufacturer of kitchen sinks, which they offer to clients in the US and around the globe. The company carries a rich collection of sinks and guarantees the best performance on every item one purchases.



Contact Details



HOUZER

2605 Kuser Road Hamilton,

NJ 08691 USA

Phone: 800 880 3639 / 609 584 1900

Email: info@houzersink.com

Website: https://www.houzersink.com