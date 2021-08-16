HOUZER Offers Stainless Steel Sinks with Superior Features for Sale at Affordable Prices

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- HOUZER offers a broad selection of quality yet affordable stainless steel sinks with superior features. Their sinks provide scratch resistance, stain resistance, easy to wipe, and do not require too much effort in terms of upkeep. Since the company follows a competitive pricing policy, clients can access stainless steel sinks without overspending. The stainless steel sinks are available in various categories in a gamut of design options to cater to all tastes, decors, and lifestyles.



The company spokesperson said, "Using undermount stainless sinks is a great way to add convenience to an individual's lifestyle. With the innovative steel core technology, these sinks are stylish in terms of lightweight and look. This provides a top-quality and premium feel to the sinks. With the optimal combination of chromium and nickel, undermount stainless steel sinks are designed to match the kitchen's décor. They are timeless, and their minimal design fits at a place and complements the décor of any household. Moreover, they can retain the luster when cleaned with a household chemical or a towel. This makes them ideal for commercial and residential applications. To buy an undermount stainless sink, clients can visit our website."



Get double bowl kitchen sinks from HOUZER. They offer a single bowl, double bowl, and triple bowl stainless steel kitchen sinks with an optimal combination of chromium and nickel for maximum durability and corrosion. The company offers both apron-front, topmount, and undermount double bowl kitchen sinks. Their glow tone series double bowl kitchen stainless steel sink features a lustrous satin fish that protects against water, chemical, and food corrosion and complements home decor. The sinks come with a lifetime warranty that covers defects in material and workmanship. These double bowl glowtone series sinks are made of 18-gauge stainless steel and include a mounting clip. Moreover, they are made with T304 premium stainless steel and are compatible with various accessories. To buy the sink, clients can visit the company's website.



Responding to an inquiry on whether it is easy to maintain an undermount stainless sink, the company spokesperson said, "With undermount sinks, it is easier to maintain the kitchen. In case of any leftovers or food crumbs on the kitchen counter, it is easy for one to swipe them into the sink rather than picking up the debris from time to time and throwing it into the sink. Moreover, having an undermount sink helps one clean the counters and the tabletops properly and in less time and effort."



Are you looking for an apron front sinks supplier in Hamilton? HOUZER offers the epicure apron front farmhouse stainless steel sink series. The sinks under this series make a bold statement in the kitchen. They have an epicurean appeal with a low radius combined with a dash of contemporary sophistication make the sinks a striking presence in any kitchen. The sinks feature includes a 10-inches high curved apron-front with 2.5 inches offset at the bottom, rear-set drain, and scored drain lines. They also feature 25mm radius corners, which provide a sharp modern look, easy-clean, and exclusive insulation that typically covers the sinks' entire underside for maximum noise reduction and insulation for hot water soak. The sinks meet ASME, UPC, and CSA standards and are covered by the company's limited lifetime warranty.



About HOUZER

HOUZER is a top manufacturer of top-notch sinks and accessories. They offer a wide variety of sinks in all designs, shapes, and sizes. The company can be the ideal destination for apron front stainless steel sinks or those who wish to shop for kitchen sinks.



Contact Details



Company Name: HOUZER, Inc.

2605 Kuser Road

Hamilton, NJ, 08691

USA

Telephone: 1-800-880-3639 or 1-609-584-1900

Email: sales@houzersink.com

Website: https://www.houzersink.com/