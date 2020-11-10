Houzer: Providing Quality Backed Undermount and Stainless Steel Sinks Online

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- HOUZER is a leading manufacturer of premium brand sinks. HOUZER, over the past three decades, has been improving millions of kitchens across America and overseas. Their sinks are designed to make life in the kitchen easier and enjoyable. HOUZER sinks can match any design, from country to classic, transitional to ultra-contemporary. Their sinks come with arresting designs and sculptural details. They also come in stainless steel, fireclay, porcelain enamel, granite or copper. More so, HOUZER offers 16 series, over 100 models in commercial, utility, bathroom and kitchen sinks.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of HOUZER commented, "We use an enameling process that traces its inspiration back to 2000BC and the first Greek craftsmen to fuse metal and glass. Our stainless steel sinks are the mainstay of smart and stylish homes. The versatility and long-lasting value of our stainless steel are incomparable and we offer sensational style for any kitchen design. Our sinks have optimum mix of nickel and chromium for a resilient finish. We further enhance this solid foundation through performance innovations and highly refined designs, resulting in the strongest sink value".



At HOUZER, there are sinks available based on material, size and style that meet customers' vision in designing their kitchen. They offer sinks in stainless steel, fireclay, porcelain enamel, granite or copper. They use the latest technology and highest corrosion resistance to produce stainless steel that can last a lifetime. These sinks are available as single bowl, double bowl and triple bowl kitchen sinks. Their stainless steel sinks have an optimum combination of 10% chromium and 18% nickel for maximum durability and corrosion resistance. These stainless steel kitchen sinks are offered with 100% guarantee of a lifetime warranty. Thus, customers can buy stainless kitchen sinks online at houzersink.com.



The spokesperson of HOUZER, further commented, "We also have ceramic sinks. Our fireclay undermount sinks are created through a process that is both old and new. It is a proprietary blend of clay slip that is shaped, using the most advanced injection molding techniques. They are then being hand-brushed and sponged. The raw sinks are cured for up to 48 hours and then spray with glazing materials and fired for over 20 hours in the kiln. Through our modern-traditional process, we produce sinks that are chip, crack and scratch-resistant, ideal for high traffic kitchens. These fireclay-undermount sinks have soul-satisfying benefits, by being made from all-natural materials that are completely lead-free, making them eco-friendly".



At HOUZER, their quartztone granite gets their hardness from a formulation of 80% quartz and 20% high-grade acrylic. They are created using an advanced process developed through years of research and development. Their quartztone granite sinks are distinguished by their silky smooth touch, remarkable toughness, scratch, and crack and stain-resistant. They can withstand heat exposure to 5000F. More so, HOUZER Fireclay is used in Platus, these are line of modern apron-front sinks available in biscuits and white. They are all crafted with the same quality and durability and they are all backed by a lifetime warranty. People in search of one of the Best quality undermount sinks can contact HOUZER for their services.



HOUZER.

2605 Kuser Road

Hamilton, NJ, 08691

USA

Phone: 1-800-880-3639, 1-609-584-1900

Fax: 1-609-584-1930

e-mail: sales@hozersink.com

Web: https://www.houzersink.com/