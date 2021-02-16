How a SuperCondense Reduces the Risk of Data Loss and Corruption, While Also Easing Up the Process to Switch to QuickBooks Online and Higher Versions

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Target count is important when importing files to QuickBooks Online.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. An example of this is if an invoice contained 10 lines that would take up 10 targets. In order to successfully convert a QuickBooks desktop file, Enterprise, Premier, or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the Desktop file must have less than 350,000 targets.



The target count in your data file can be found by opening the QuickBooks Desktop company file and accessing Product Information. This is done by pressing the F2 key on the keyboard. "Condensing or SuperCondensing a file would get you well below the 35,000 mark,"E-Tech's John Rocha said. SuperCondense is an advanced version of the Condense feature available in QuickBooks.



"Condensing a file reduces the overall file size and you get to keep all your data and details. Condensing a file in QuickBooks 2018 and earlier would require some transactions to be archived and turned into Journal Entries."



SuperCondense also boosts performance. When a data file exceeds 400 MB, there is a high risk of data loss or corruption, slower transaction entry/report processing, crashes and faulty backups.



The SuperCondense process shrinks the size of the data file to almost 50 to 80 percent of the original file size, resulting in QuickBooks to run significantly faster, making it lesser prone to corruption or crashing, quicker to load files and run reports, convert to QuickBooks Online and to newer versions faster and easier.



Rocha added that files with inventory would require a SuperCondense as a Condense would not bring about the desired results. "A SuperCondense would also be required if your data file does not condense normally or if you are using an International version of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK."



