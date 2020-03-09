Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The Agricultural Biologicals Market in aviation is estimated to be USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.59 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.68% from 2018 to 2026. With the incidence of pest outbreaks on the rise, the global agricultural biologicals market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares its findings in its report, titled "Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemical), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), Crops, and Geography Forecast till 2026". The report also incorporates an in-depth analysis of the probable market trends and the factors that will influence the market.



List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Agricultural Biologicals Market are:



- Valent Biosciences

- Bayer

- UPL

- Syngenta

- Marrone Bio Innovations

- Koppert, and others.



Agricultural biologicals refer to a group of products derived using natural sources such as plant extracts, selected insects, and microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. The most commonly used biological products in agriculture include bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, and bio-pesticides.



Rising Demand for Better Quality Farm Yields to Drive the Market



The global agricultural biologicals market growth is set for a major upsurge owing to the climbing demand for naturally-extracted productivity-enhancing products. These biologicals entail a host of economic benefits. For example, a study conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization in Lesotho showed that conservation agriculture, wherein biologicals are a key component, has greater efficiency as high output levels are achieved with lower inputs. There was also a marked increase in agricultural yields where biologicals were employed. Thus, economic feasibility of biologicals will boost the global agricultural biologicals market revenue.



Increasing Environmental Concerns to Spur the Adoption Rates of Biologicals



According to the FAO, agricultural biologicals possess a variety of agronomic and environmental advantages. For example, regular infusion of crop residue increases the organic content of the soil, improves soil quality and structure, and aids water conservation. The cumulative effect is enhanced productivity in quantitative and qualitative terms, which bodes well for the global agricultural biologicals market. Quality yields have taken high priority as synthetic chemical fertilizers and pesticides are known to diminish the nutritional value of foodstuffs. Environmental benefits, closely linked to the economics of biologicals, are manifold. For example, sustainable agricultural practices can increase biodiversity in soils, enhance carbon sequestration capabilities of soil, improve air quality, and prevent unnatural soil erosion.



Major Segments includes:



By Type



- Biopesticides

- Biostimulants

- Biofertilizers



By Source



- Microbial

- Biochemicals



By Application Method



- Foliar Spray

- Soil Treatment

- Seed Treatment

- Others



By Crop



- Row Crops

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Others



By Geography



Innovations and Acquisitions to Intensify Competition



Investing in innovation and acquiring companies to expand presence in the global agricultural biologicals market are emerging as the key strategies being adopted by the participants. For example, in July 2019, the Dutch company, Koppert Biological Systems, acquired Argentina-based Nitrasoil to mark its entry into South America and diversify its portfolio by including inoculants in its product range. In 2018, Bayer developed Serenade ASO, a biological crop protection product that can fight bacterial and fungal crop diseases.



Legislative Support to Boost the Market in North America



Passing of laws such as the recent Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act of 2018 (PRIA 4) is expected to swell the global agricultural biologicals market size in North America. Similar efforts at effective regulation of biological products in the agricultural landscape is expected in Europe, which will put it close at heels with North America in terms of market share and revenue.



