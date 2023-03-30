How AI Is Affecting the Future of HR Recruitment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2023 -- It feels like every discussion around growth and progress today includes a mention of AI - and that's no different for HR Recruitment. Whether it is being used to power data and insights, to vet CVs or to implement greater automation, AI has huge potential to affect the future of HR Recruitment. These are two key the ways that AI is likely to be coming to HR Recruitment near you soon.



- ChatGPT. This AI tool is getting a lot of airtime today because it promises to provide a comprehensive way to automate the tasks that previously required a lot of manual input from humans. There are clearly many benefits to implementing ChatGPT, including when it comes to efficiency, and this tech can be used to improve and upgrade any process that uses language. So, that could be CVs, cover letters or even scripts for telephone interviews. In the long term, this should free up humans to focus on more strategy and adding value in the way that only humans can do.



- CRM Analytics. A more data-centric approach is a must for any business concerned with the future of HR Recruitment but implementing this can be a real challenge. It is a scalable, AI-powered analytics platform that creates opportunities to actually use and embed the data insights that are being generated based on aggregated data. This not only helps to ensure that data remains the focal point for strategy going forward but also makes it possible for genuinely bespoke, relevant experiences to be created for all clients and candidates in the HR Recruitment process.



There are obviously some challenges that arise when it comes to the future of HR recruitment too. Among these are instances where there has been found to be evidence of bias in AI, for example when it has been used for vetting. This very much depends on the input the AI receives and the hope is that it can be eliminated in the near future.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. The team at Leathwaite is no stranger to a data-centric approach. Putting the use of data front and centre for decision-making is something that the team has been doing for years. In fact, clients can now access a number of data-driven products that are designed to make it easier to stay on top of industry themes, compensation trends and sector regulations. Both the Leathwaite Market Analysis Project (MAP) and the Due Diligence Report provide valuable market intelligence. Commissioning a MAP provides access to bespoke research documents that have been specifically designed to help clients make well informed and risk-weighted decisions, based on data. A Due Diligence Report is aimed at the Professional Services industry, to deliver technical assurance on various aspects of target candidates, from business development skills to technical ability, all drawn from data.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. HR recruitment is a specialism at Leathwaite, as the team understands just how vital HR leaders are to the future of any business. These are the people who are front and centre when it comes to transformation and performance, shaping strategy, implementing change and helping to overcome key challenges. With more than 15 years' experience in HR Recruitment, the team at Leathwaite has been able to support many different organisations in the quest to attract and identify the most exceptional talent. That has included recruiting market-leading Chief Human Resources Officers and People Officers and helping to advise Chief HR Officers when it comes to building exceptional teams. Leathwaite is a global organisation, which is essential in an area like HR Recruitment. Offices in Asia, North America and Europe ensure an enviable global network that gives Leathwaite access to a deep pool of talent. That includes not only permanent placements but interim candidates too. Today, the team at Leathwaite is renowned for being specialists in finding the most impactful talents, drawn from worldwide networks, across all disciplines. The firm has also supported many senior HR leaders through career transitions thanks to knowledge of the interim sector.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite was founded in 1999 to support clients on a global basis and remains the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions. Key to this has been the focus on agility and being able to adapt and be responsive to changing conditions.



Leathwaite has 20+ years experience in partnering with leaders to support effective finance recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of finance recruitment that includes corporate and transaction banking, as well as insurance and insuretech, asset and wealth management and roles in FinTech and payments.



Private equity is another key area of finance recruitment growth, which Leathwaite have been able to provide award-winning support in an ultra-competitive market so that businesses have access to the best possible leadership and all the value that can create going forward.



Finance recruitment is a priority for any organisation today, because of the huge impact that leadership can make. Successful finance recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 with our multiple locations across North America, Asia and EMEA.



To find out more information about HR Recruitment visit https://www.Leathwaite.com



Leathwaite are specialists in executive search, executive interim, and data & insight services around the world. To find out more information about the different Leathwaite services visit https://www.leathwaite.com/our-services/



- For any media enquiries please contact Jasmin Curtiss at Leathwaite – +1 917 710 6304.

- For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite at https://www.Leathwaite.com/contact



- For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.

- As the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions, Leathwaite deliver an interconnected range of talent, business intelligence and advisory services from our strategically placed global offices.