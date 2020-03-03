Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Predominantly, big data as a service is a cloud-based framework, which provides end-to-end big data solutions to enterprises on their demand. It can be defined as a combined structure of data-as-a-service (DaaS), hadoop-as-a-service (HDaaS), and data analytics-as-a-service. The augmenting need for ensuring the high data quality and creating a channelized data flow in enterprises has fueled the need for technologically advanced big data solutions to gather, store, assess, visualize, and make predictions from the information gained from large data volumes. With the rising usage of cloud-based predictive analytics, the global market for big data as a service is likely to witness strong growth in the years to come.



Global Big Data as a Service Market: Overview

Big data as a service is considered as the delivery of statistical analysis information from a third party or a service provider that helps the organization to understand the insights with an objective to achieve competitive advantage. Global data as a service market is growing at a faster pace owing to the increasing demand for statistical analysis since the massive amount of unstructured data is generated almost at regular interval of time from the various organization. The organizations outsource the big data service to manage the large data rather than doing it in-house. The big data as a service is often offered by various ways, for instance, big data analytics software as a service, as data fabric which includes data management and the data the aggregation. It can also be offered as data platform service which mostly covers the analytical programming, and also as cloud infrastructure. The big global data as a service market is expected to grow at significantly high CAGR owing the robust demand for service offerings

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Amazon Web Services(US), EMC Corporation(US), Google(US), Hewlett-Packard Company(US), IBM Corporation(US), Microsoft Corporation(US), Oracle Corporation(US), SAP SE(Germany), SAS Institute Inc.(US), Teradata Corporation(US)

Market segment by Type, Big Data-As-A-Service can be split into

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)



Market segment by Application, Big Data-As-A-Service can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others



