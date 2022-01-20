How BioPro+ Can Help with Burnout and Fatigue

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2022 -- This can leave people feeling burnt out in many areas of life, including but not limited to work, home life, family, and social. In addition, a lingering feeling of fatigue is often present. Prolonged stress can cause chronic fatigue and a disruption to sleep patterns. Stress can also negatively impact sleep to the point of causing insomnia.



Headaches, chronic pain due to a rise in cortisol levels, frequent illness, digestive issues, and appetite changes or weight gain is also common among those who have poor sleep.



BioPro+ Cortisleep PM, a natural hormone treatment, is changing how adults are impacted by sleep. It is an anti-catabolic sleep support formula that supports body functions responsible for regulating healthy sleep. BioPro+'s natural and non-habit forming technology, helping put the body back on track for deeper, restorative sleep.



Ingredients in BioPro+ Cortisol Sleep PM's formula are fast-acting and include:



Mucuna: a rich natural source of L-dopa, the precursor of dopamine, regulating mood and motor skills



Dopamine: a key chemical in helping people not only fall asleep but stay asleep



Melatonin: sourced from serotonin and tryptophan, melatonin enables a stable sleep cycle while increasing the body's metabolic rate



Vitamin B6: assists in regulating melatonin while helping fight against insomnia.



Each dose of BioPro+ is physician formulated, so rest assured that there is a personalized sleep solution out there.



