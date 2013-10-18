Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- DIY has struggled recently with the anemic housing market and customer aversion towards discretionary purchases impacting it greatly. However, with visitor share rising marginally in 2013, there are signs that a recovery may be on its way. Visitor share remains below historical levels and the recovery will slow, this is a ray of light for many beleagured retailers within the sector.



Scope of this Report:



- This report provides accurate insights into key trends, future developments and discusses the strategies of the main operators in the market.

- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in electricals and justify your own business investments.

- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer bases offer the most opportunities.

- Using a profile of what kind of shopper visits your competitors and what drives them to do so, understand how to attract them to you.

- Discover what factors could drive customers to shop at rival stores, so that you can take pre-emptive action.



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Report Highlights:



The growth in visitor share has been driven by older, more affluent customers. Such shoppers are more likley to own thier own home with the more affluent better able to return to pre-downturn spending sooner than others. Older customers are less likley to move and as such will be more willing to renovate thier existing home.



While range remains the main driver behind loyalty for DIY, both conveneince and service have become more important in 2013. Convenience is up 3.5 percentage points to pull away in second while service has been the big winner up 8.0. These uplifts re-iterate how shoppers have changed, becoming more demanding and increasingly time-poor.



B&Q continues to lead the way in DIY, with more than half of all DIY shoppers buying from them. They maintain the the highest level of loyalty, convert more customers into main users with shoppers using fewer other stores. B&Q is also gaining traction among women, with changes to thier advertising and improved service resonating with them.



Reasons to Get this Report:



- Understand the profile of the consumers shopping at your business and how this has changed over the past year.

- Improve loyalty to your business by understanding what drives consumers to use both you and your competitors.

- Find out how many other stores your shoppers use for DIY and what stores these are.

- Discover where your shoppers go for products in other sectors, to give a wider view of their shopping habits.

- Determine what your customers prefer about other stores, and which are most important.



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