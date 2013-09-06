New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Despite restricted spending, electricals visitor numbers have risen in 2013. Online pureplay retailers have made the biggest increases in visitors, while grocers have lost ground as they redirect attention to core operations. John Lewis has continued to increase visitor share as consumers respond to retailers providing a strong service as well as competitive prices.
Scope of this Report
- Identify how main players in electricals drive loyalty and which stores are favoured by disloyal customers to improve your own shopper penetration
- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in electricals and justify your own business investments
- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer groups offer the most opportunities
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
As a result of tightened budgets, lower income shoppers in the DE, C2 and C1 groups represent a lower proportion of shoppers in 2013, whereas the more affluent shoppers in the A1 group have grown from representing 24.9% of the electricals shoppers in 2012 to 26.9% in 2013.
The average rating of the top two drivers of loyalty - price and range - has fallen in 2013. Price has fallen for the second consecutive year to 49.6% and range has fallen for the third consecutive year to 39.3% in 2013. However, convenience, service and quality have all increased as a driver of loyalty in 2013.
Though still some way behind Amazon, eBay has grown its visitor share for the fourth consecutive year, up from 8.5% in 2012 to 10.4% in 2013. Its demographic mix of visitors shows eBay is dominated by young male shoppers, with high penetration in the 16-24 and 25-34 age groups.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How has the profile of the consumers shopping at the main electricals players changed over the past year and what has caused this?
- What drives consumers to shop for electricals at both you and your competitors? What makes them disloyal?
- How many other stores do your shoppers use for electricals and what stores are these? Will these be a threat going forward?
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