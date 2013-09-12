Recently published research from Verdict Research, "How Britain Shops 2013 Footwear | Verdict Consumer Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The share of footwear shoppers has continued to decline, as discretionary spending remains under pressure and shoppers prioritise disposable incomes and transfer spend to other sectors. Range remains the key driver of loyalty in the footwear sector, and while price's importance has diminished slightly, it remains the second most cited loyalty driver.
Scope of this Report
- Identify how main players in footwear drive loyalty and which stores are favoured by disloyal customers to improve your own shopper penetration
- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in footwear and justify your own business investments
- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer groups offer the most opportunities
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Consumers aged between 16-24 years old have cut back on footwear shopping, with the percentage that shop for footwear falling to 15.2% - down 0.6 percentage points on the previous year. These consumers have been among the hit worst during the recession with the enforcement of university tuition fees & rising youth unemployment.
The percentage of loyal main users identifying price as their main driver of loyalty for footwear has declined by 2.8 percentage points to 40.5%. While price remains the second highest driver of loyalty, it is clear that shoppers are looking for value for money and are not solely focused on the cheapest price.
Main user loyalty has continued to decline, but at a much steeper rate, with a drop to 85.3% in 2013. Just three of the retailers achieved higher loyalty scores than in 2012 - Next, Primark and Asda. This highlights their strength in the market, with quality, price & convenience, respectively, being the standout reasons for their success.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How has the profile of the consumers shopping at the main footwear players changed over the past year and what has caused this?
- What drives consumers to shop for footwear at both you and your competitors? What makes them disloyal?
- How many other stores do your shoppers use for footwear and what stores are these? Will these be a threat going forward?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012-2013
- Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- The Future of Retailing in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in Italy to 2017
- Retail Forecasts H1 2013: Clothing & Footwear