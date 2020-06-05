How Businesses Can Survive Rapid Advances in Technology with Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership and Special Guest Terry Jones, of Travelocity and Kayak.com

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- Host Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership: Co-creating Our Future, interviews Terry Jones, founder of Travelocity and Founding Chairman of Kayak.com, discussing tools leaders need to understand to survive and thrive the rapid advance of technology.



The interview airs live on VoiceAmerica's global network and is available on-demand within 24 hours: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2472/innovating-leadership-co-creating-our-future



The burning question many businesses should be asking is, "Can our business survive and thrive the rapid advance of technology?" Terry Jones, the founder of Travelocity.com and founding chairman of Kayak.com, joins the show, Innovating Leadership: Co-creating Our Future, to discuss with Maureen how existing corporations can change and adapt to new products, as sometimes it's forgotten how to discover new things. His advice: "You better take a risk; if you don't, you'll be gone."



The pace of change in the world is increasing exponentially and shows no signs of slowing down. Leadership is evolving, and organizations require more and more innovative leaders to keep up. Many leaders update what they lead but not how they think about and act as leaders. They become outdated, and their stakeholders pay the price. This podcast focuses on helping leaders update their leadership skills.



About Terry Jones

Terry Jones is the founder of Travelocity.com and founding chairman of Kayak.com, and the author of the new book "Disruption OFF." For the last 15 years, he's been speaking and consulting with companies on innovation and disruption. Jones began his career as a travel agent, jumped to two startups, and then spent 20 years at American Airlines, serving in a variety of management positions, including Chief Information Officer. While at American, he led the team that created Travelocity.com, served as CEO for six years, and took the company public. After Travelocity, he served as Chairman of Kayak for seven years until it was sold to Priceline for $1.8 billion.



About Maureen Metcalf

Ms. Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging future business trends. She helps leaders elevate the quality of their leadership and transform their organizations to create sustainable impact and results. She has captured her thirty years of experience and success in an award-winning series of books that are used by public, private, and academic organizations to align company-wide strategy, systems, and culture with innovative leadership techniques. She is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About the Innovative Leadership Institute

The Innovative Leadership Institute helps elevate the quality of leadership across the world and works with those leaders to co-create a thriving future. Its work includes assisting leaders in identifying disruptive trends and developing strategies to transform themselves and their organizations to thrive now and in the future. https://www.innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show, Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future

Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future features interviews with global business executives thought leaders and academics in a wide range of industries. Host Maureen Metcalf and her guests discuss their most pressing issues and the innovative approaches they have used to transform their challenges into opportunities – the art of the pivot. The podcasts provide an in-depth analysis of topics leaders need to understand and offer practical applications to help listeners put what they learn into action immediately.



