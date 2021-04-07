How Can Start-Ups Benefit from Brightidea Innovation Management Software?

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Innovation is required by every organization, whether it is a large enterprise or a small start-up. To establish a competitive advantage, start-ups mustthink out of the box and have an innovation culture. Budget is the major constraint for start-ups when it comes to investment. Why worry about budgets when Brightidea is here?



Brightidea offers industry-leading best innovation management software. The company offers a systematic process for start-ups to help them implement innovation culture in their business. Brightidea offers a free trial of its Idea Box software for potential clients to help them understand how processes will look like post innovation. Idea Box is software that start-ups can use to start off their innovation process. With the use of Idea Box, start-ups can discuss ideas on the collaborative platform. The software starts with idea collection and automates the innovation pipeline. Idea Box is a scalable platform and can be customized as per the requirement of the company.



Ideas collected through the Idea Box software are moved into project management and analyzed well before implementation. Best ideas are shortlisted and assessed, and top ideas are selected for pilot projects. When start-ups grow, Brightidea recommends they adopt its Labs product. By using Labs, start-ups can identify the most promising projects and invest only in those projects that can drive their business. With Labs, start-ups can track how their projects are progressing. They can easily experiment with their projects and see how the results will be. This can help them to make changes in the projects wherever they feel so. With these advanced capabilities of Brightidea Labs, start-ups can innovate their processes and increase their ROI.



Brightidea Ecosystem is the product where start-ups get an opportunity to be part of innovation. The product is basically for enterprises, but it is formed by activating external partners. These external partners can be start-ups as well. The external partners can work together on the collaborative platform for delivering the best idea collection. Start-upscan build their network by being part of this Brightidea Ecosystem. Brightidea Ecosystem connects to outside resources and incorporates them into a broader innovation strategy. The start-ups can approach other companies with innovative ideas and strategies. They can even find venture capital for funding through this community.



Start-ups can completely rely on Brightidea if they want innovation in their business. Brightidea has solutions for every requirement of start-ups. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, start innovating with Brightidea!



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. It provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Project Management Software, Knowledge Management Software, and Workflow Management Software.