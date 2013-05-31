How Cash out Mortgage Refinance Can Help You to Get Cash in Pocket

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Real-estate-yogi.com is here to share what it knows about cash out mortgage refinancing, which includes:



- Compare Interest Rates

- Cash-out vs. Home Equity Loans

- Wise Move or Not?

- Purpose for the Money



Check out Interest Rates

Before taking out any kind of loan – personal, auto, or whatever – taking the time to compare interest rates can save a person hundreds of dollars. This goes for cash-out refinance mortgage rates, too. There may not be much difference from one lender to another, but even half of a percentage point can be noticeable. While looking at the interest rates, find out what the terms of the refinance are and if they will suit one’s budget and situation. Keep looking until one locates the exact refinance he wants.



Home Equity Loans vs. Cash-out Refinances

A home equity loan is a loan separate from one’s mortgage, whereas a cash-out refinance mortgage is a replacement for one’s mortgage. Generally, the interest rate on a cash-out refinance loan is lower than that of a home equity loan. The biggest difference between the two processes is that a homeowner must pay closing costs on a refinance loan, which can amount to thousands of dollars. A home equity loan has no such closing costs and is thereby less expensive to utilize.



Is it the Best Choice?

A cash-out mortgage refinance may be the perfect thing – for a neighbor or friend. The question arises, then - is it a good choice for oneself? To address that query, think about how much cash one will want back and what the plans are for it. If one wants to get out of credit card debt, for example, this may not be the right way to do it. It can be expensive because a refinance is long-term and interest payments mount up. A better idea may be to take out a personal loan that has a much shorter repayment period and reasonable interest rates.



Use for the Money?

While considering a cash-out refinance mortgage, it’s a smart move to define what the money will be used for – it’s “purpose.” Some good reasons to obtain a cash-out refinance are to pay for a child’s college education or to add an addition onto one’s home. Taking a family vacation is a great reason for cash-out refinancing. Determine whether the money is needed short term or long term and go from there.



