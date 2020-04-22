How Compressor Oil Market Growing Rapidly? Top Manufacturers Are Shell, Total, ExxonMobil, BP, BASF, Sasol

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- In terms of revenue, worldwide compressor oil industry volume is likely to surpass USD 6.5 billion by 2025' Extensive usage of air compressors in the manufacturing industry is likely to drive global compressor oil market outlook. Air compressors are widely used for a multitude of industrial applications, which, in turn, will expand compressor oil market size over the coming years.



As a source of compressed air, air compressors are used to operate air tools for production lines, adjust feed & roller machinery, metal finishing & sandblasting, and in welding & cutting equipment, etc. Increasing demand for compressor oil to enhance the performance of compressors used for industrial purposes may boost compressor oil market growth.



Rising technological advancement in compressor products in an effort to move towards more energy efficient solutions is expected to offer major scope for industry growth. For instance, Kaesar Kompressoren, a Germany-based manufacturer of compressed air and vacuum products, redesigned and launched a new series of rotary screw compressors, which offers high energy efficiency and involves lesser energy cost and life cycle cost. These innovations are providing an impetus to compressor oil market demand.



Based on base oil, the key segments in the compressor oil market are categorized as mineral and synthetic. Out of both the types, synthetic compressor oil is gaining widespread adoption due to advantageous offerings, such as higher efficiency, less volatility, extended storage stability, and flexible operating temperature range. Synthetic compressor oil is free from any kind of lethal additives or surplus that can contribute to product price escalation. Synthetic oil segment dominated the overall market in 2018.



On the basis of compressor type, the market is classified as centrifugal, rotary screw, reciprocating, and others, which includes axial, scroll, straight lobe, and liquid piston. Out of all these compressor types, rotary screw type is gaining substantial popularity due to their expansive industrial application range. Moreover, rotary screw offers high lubrication, which is majorly required in thrust & radial roller bearings, speed gears, and screws. In terms of volume, rotary screw segment held the majority chunk of the market in 2018.



Due to the presence of rapidly growing end-user industries, Asia Pacific dominates the global compressor oil market. That being said, North America is also a pivotal growth ground for compressor oil business. Rise in oil & gas exploration activities along with the presence of an established manufacturing industry across the North American region is likely to offer lucrative scope for the growth of compressor oil industry.



With the presence of numerous players, compressor oil industry is highly competitive. Some of the key manufacturers in the industry include Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Chevron Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, BASF SE, Indian Oil Corporation, Sasol Limited, Fuchs Group, British Petroleum, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and others.



