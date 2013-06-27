How CostamarTravel Demolish Expedia Prices

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Every Hispanic knows that 33 -year old travel behemoth Costamar had been offering travel packages since 1980. What the world does NOT know is that this little known company not only predated Expedia, Kayak and Agoda, but it was also the first to offer an online booking engine.



Costamar is a pioneer. But the nimble giant does rest. Company spokesperson and independent marketing consultant, CEO Frank Tolentino says today,



“The world grows smaller and the price for travel is commoditized. Travel should be a right of the masses, not a privilege, and it is a vow of the company to get intrepid explorers flying at rock bottom prices unheard off even to Expedia”



Starting this month of July 2013, Costamar shocked the travel industry by offering a VIP mailer on its site http://us.costamar.com where those who sign up get vouchers for airfare and hotel packages at up to 60% off the competition.



There is no cost for membership and prices will be released only via email because Mr. Tolentino asserts, “these prices are indecently low to be published.”



Company officials expect this dramatic move to improve investor confidence and widen its customer base.



More information is expected to be released following a top-level meeting on this 3rd quarter of the year.



About Costamar

Costamar opened at new Jersey in 1980 and is the first travel company to open a travel website. It is now worth $400Million



For more information, please visit http://us.costamar.com/

1(800) 640 - 9720

1421 E Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park, FL

ctmcustomerservice@yahoo.com