How COVID-19 Has Allowed the Pen Boutique to Better Serve Customers Online

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- The Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a significant blow to the efficiency and operation of businesses, organizations, and nations. Many people have lost their jobs, countries have had their economies slashed drastically, and many companies have also been shut down due to the onslaught of this pandemic. Regardless of the challenges the world has faced, in the United States, Pen Boutique, a world leader in merchandising fine writing instruments and personalized gifts, has been able to serve their customers online and provided equal if not better customer service.



Despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus, Pen Boutique has still gone ahead to offer unmatched customer service online, attending to their needs, and making sure that customers are satisfied with every purchase they make. The pens they offer for sale are top quality, and they are adept at listening intently throughout the process of purchasing a writing implement, as well as at fulfilling the wishes of their customers.



Their spokesperson, in regards to their customer service, said, "We are known for our pre and post-sales help, which is the major difference you are going to find with us. We take care of you equally even after we have made a sale with you. Any and all unanswered questions are welcome, and you can give us a call or email us using the 'contact us' link on our website. For faulty pens, we use the manufacturer to repair. This serves two purposes: One manufacturer's genuine parts are used, and second if the product is within the warranty period, it keeps the warranty intact."



The Pen Boutique has a return policy of 45 days from the date of ordering. Customers are obligated to enclose a copy of their invoice, which should include all original packaging and literature.



Customers will be gladly given a credit, exchange or refund and fewer shipping charges (if the item was shipped with "free shipping" and they will be charged the respective shipping fee).



Fountain pens and inkball pens will incur a 20% restocking fee if they have been inked. If customers receive a defective item, they will have be reimbursement for their return shipping charge on US Ground.



About The Pen Boutique

As a world leader in merchandising fine writing instruments and personalized gifts, the Pen Boutique prides itself on both its customer service and its role as an authorized vendor of prestigious brands such as Montblanc, Parker, Waterman, Graf von Faber Castell, Cross, Visconti, Pilot, Aurora, and Sailor.