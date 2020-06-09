How COVID-19 Impacting Autonomous Vehicles Market Globally? Top Players: Google, Tesla, BMW, Toyota

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Autonomous Vehicles' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Google (United States), General Motors (United States), Ford Motor Company (United States), Tesla (United States), Intel (United States), Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Volkswagen (Germany), BMW (Germany), Baidu (China), Toyota (Japan), Audi (Germany), Jaguar (U.K.).



Autonomous vehicle refers to a mode of transportation which automates and guide itself without human conduction. It is widely known as a driverless car, robot car, self-driving car or autonomous vehicle. These vehicles use Artificial Intelligence, light detection & ranging (LiDAR) and RADAR sensing technology capable of reading and sensing the environment operating their selves. Considering the growth in the vehicle to everything (V2X) technology and rising autonomous across industries, the autonomous vehicle market expected to gain traction during the forecasted period. Recently companies such as Toyota, Google and Tesla have taken steps to innovate through technology and find a solution to potential challenges in the market such as improper infrastructure, especially in low and middle-income economies.



by Application (Transportation, Defense), Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor), Level of Automation (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Fuel type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Development and Introduction of HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles



Growing Use of AI Advancement and Blockchain as Enforcement Technologies



Market Growth Drivers: Availability of ITS Corridors and Smart Road Infrastructure



Integration of Technologies and Reduction of Manual Errors



Less Battery Capacity & Less Consumption of Gas Making It Cost-effective



Better Choice for Safe, Productive and Efficient Driving Option



Restraints: Concern Related to Full-fledged Safety and Security



Unavailability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries



Challenges: System Reliability and Uncertainty in User Acceptance



Deployment of Efficient Crowd Navigation Technologies



Country level Break-up includes:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Autonomous Vehicles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Autonomous Vehicles market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Autonomous Vehicles Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Autonomous Vehicles

Chapter 4: Presenting the Autonomous Vehicles Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Autonomous Vehicles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



