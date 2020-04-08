Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Growing demand for organic supplements, primarily among the geriatric population may stimulate vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications. They offer greater benefits than synthetic supplements owing to the presence of chemical ingredients. Moreover, the synthetic form of various vitamins such as A and K are associated with several adverse health effects on overconsumption which include liver damage. These side effects are more pronounced in the elderly which have compromised immune systems. Natural products contain easily digestible nutrients when compared to synthetic products which contain byproducts that are harder to digest, thereby accelerating growth of vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications.



U.S. vitamin D market demand is poised to exceed USD 500 million up to 2024 owing to rising awareness of health & wellness in the country along with convenience feed demand. This product is essential for optimal calcium absorption to maintain bone & teeth health which may stimulate vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications. Product deficiency increases the possibility of rickets in children and breast, prostate, colon cancers & heart disease in adults which in result increases the growth of vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications.



Vitamin K market size from personal care applications surpassed USD 1.2 million in 2017 on account of improved skin, nail, hair and eye health. It is used in skin care formulations for scars and stretch marks as it improves blood vessels elasticity, thereby driving vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications.



Vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications is considerably consolidated among a few manufacturers such as BASF, Nestle, Pfizer, Groupe Danone and DSM. Major industry participants are focusing on the development of new products and strategic mergers & acquisitions to achieve market growth.



Vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications is anticipated to gain commendable ROI from beverage sales, on account of the shifting health food consumption trends and increasing disposable incomes, that has raised the affordability factor. Most vitamins are incorporated in beverages depending on their health benefits – say for example, Vitamin B3 promotes proper functioning of nerves, aids in healing diabetes, reduces blood pressure, and relieves pellagra & skin irritation. Lonza, a chemicals and biotechnology company, has been the world's leading supplier of vitamin B3, as Niacin and Niacinamide, for the last 40 years. The extensive deployment of Niacin in energy drinks will thus help propel vitamin ingredients market for food & personal care applications from beverage sales.



Many other vitamins are also upping their ante in the beverage sector, say for instance, lemonade, a common home-made beverage rich in Vitamin C, has lured many beverage manufacturers owing to its boundless global consumption. Vitamin C is a primary antioxidant that helps protect cells from damaging free radicals, reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases & stroke, and lowers blood pressure. According to reliable estimates, in the United States alone, lemonade sales were valued approximately 451 million liters, in the year 2015. Indeed, Global Market Insights, Inc., projects vitamin C market from beverage applications to register a CAGR of 2.5% over 2018-2024.



Vitamin ingredients market from personal care applications is bound to observe a highly appreciable growth map, owing to the contribution of prominent players worldwide. In a recent turn of events, Estée Lauder, a skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products manufacturer, has shown commendable increase in profits and sales over the last quarter, attributed to rising demand from Asia-Pacific region. Estée Lauder's skin-care business, which has brands like Aveda, Origins, and Clinique under its umbrella, hiked sales by 18% in the previous quarter. In this scenario, it is fairly evident that the growing use of personal care products, especially in the Asia Pacific region, would enable vitamin ingredients market to establish colossal gains in the region in the near future.