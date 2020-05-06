Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Aerosol Packaging Market (Material - Tin-plated Steel, Glass, Coated Glass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Plastic; End User - Household, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global aerosol packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Application of the Aerosol-Based Packaging in the Medical Sector is Boosting the Demand



The growing demand for the different type of aerosol-based products as medical products, cosmetics, and perfumes, deodorants, and the fragrance are helping to grow the demand of the aerosol packaging market. Besides this, the growing application of the aerosol-based packaging in the medical sector is boosting the demand for aerosol packaging products.



Moreover, the growing awareness among the medical health professionals about the sterile alcohol products in water for injection (WFI), which helps to administer easily the WFI products among the patients is facilitating a comfortable growth path of the aerosol packaging products in the medical industry. The sterile alcohol products in WFI packed in the aerosol packaging can be administrated from any angle comfortably.



Additionally, the BOV (Bag-On-Valve) based aerosol spray provides constant dispensation of medicine without any hurdle. The growing disposable income among the young and the middle-class consumers is helping to grow the demand for the different types of aerosol-based products. Further, the growing corporate culture, peer pressure to purchase these luxurious products like deodorants, perfume, and other perfumery products are helping to grow the demand for the different types of aerosol packaging products.



However, the growing fear among the end consumers about the side effects of the excessive application of the aerosol-based products and simultaneous depletion in the ozone layer is hampering the growth of this market. The introduction of the less harmful and environmentally friendly aerosol-based product is expected to boost the demand for the different types of aerosol packaging material in the near future.



North America Holds the Major Share



North America holds the major share of the aerosol packaging market, owing to the presence of a large number of cosmetic, perfume, pharmaceutical companies in this region. Further, the presence of a large number of different consumer groups, who continuously use a different type of aerosol-based products is helping to grow this market at a sustainable rate.



The Asia-Pacific aerosol packaging market is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the different type of aerosol-based products among the different consumer groups.



