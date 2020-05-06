Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cardiac Biomarkers Market (Type - Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T and I), Myoglobin, Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA), and Other Types; Location of Testing - Point of Care Testing, and Laboratory Testing; Applications - Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global cardiac biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiac Biomarkers Market is Included in the Report for Free."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13335



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Growing Population across the Globe are Primary Driving Factors for the Cardiac Biomarkers Market



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing population across the globe are primary driving factors for the cardiac biomarkers market. Further, growing funding from public or private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers is fueling the growth of the market. Development and advancement in cardiac biomarkers are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period.



On the other hand, technical problems related to sample collection and storage is restraining the growth of the cardiac biomarkers market. Moreover, rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the importance of early diagnosis of various CVDs is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share of the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market



Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global cardiac biomarkers market followed by Asia-Pacific. The rising patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases such as angina pectoris, myocardial infraction, etc. is driving the growth of the market in the North America region. The modernization, increasing disposable incomes and growing affordability for the advanced cardiac treatments driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along with 30% Discount on the Study:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13335



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Cardiac Biomarkers Amidst COVID-19."



Cardiac Biomarkers Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Cardiac Biomarkers Market Highlights



=> Cardiac Biomarkers Market Projection



=> Cardiac Biomarkers Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Cardiac Biomarkers Market



Chapter - 4 Cardiac Biomarkers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Type



=> Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)



=> Troponins (T and I)



=> Myoglobin



=> Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP



=> Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)



Chapter - 6 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Location of Testing



=> Point of Care Testing



=> Laboratory Testing



Chapter - 7 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Applications



=> Myocardial Infarction



=> Congestive Heart Failure



=> Acute Coronary Syndrome



=> Atherosclerosis



Chapter - 8 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Beckman Coulter, Inc.



=> Roche Diagnostics Limited



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> bioMérieux SA



=> Johnson and Johnson



=> Olympus Corporation



=> Siemens Healthcare GmbH



=> Tosoh Corporation



=> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



=> PerkinElmer Inc.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-cardiac-biomarkers-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.