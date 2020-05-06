Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Commercial Greenhouse Market (Type - Plastic, Glass, and Other Types; Equipment - Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, and Other Equipment's; Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, and Other Crop Types): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Extended Harvests and Energy Savings are Major Benefits Offered by Commercial Greenhouse Driving the Growth



The commercial greenhouse is high-tech structures for the cultivation of plants, particularly flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Commercial greenhouses are filled with equipment like screening installations, lighting, heating, cooling, and lighting. It is controlled by a computer to adjust conditions for plant growth.



Environmental properties such as humidity, temperature, light exposure, and ventilation are precisely controlled for optimal crop growth. High yield production, improved working conditions inside the greenhouse, extended harvests, energy savings are major benefits offered by commercial greenhouse driving the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market.



Additionally, the growing population coupled with increasing demand for food across the globe is another factor is escalating market growth. Moreover, the growing use of modern greenhouses as the best option to produce fresh vegetables, fruits, and nursery crops to meet current demand and fulfill food needs. This, in turn, propels the growth of the market.



Furthermore, government bodies are providing some financial assistance to the greenhouse growers is likely to escalate market growth. However, lack of awareness and high cost associated with a commercial greenhouse is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, research and development regarding the new and efficient techniques and the emergence of rooftop farming are some factors providing growth opportunities for the commercial greenhouse market in the near future.



Europe is Dominating the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market



Among the geographies, Europe is dominating the global commercial greenhouse market owing to the presence of leading players and growth in research and development activities. European countries such as Spain, France, and the Netherlands have the largest area under greenhouse cultivation.



Increased Food Demand in Developing Economies have a Positive Impact on the Growth of the Industry



Additionally, a government institution in the Canada region is supporting commercial growers in terms of funding to contribute to the growth of the Europe commercial greenhouse market. On the other hand, rapid growth in population along with increased food demand in developing economies such as China, India, and Japan has a positive impact on the growth of the commercial greenhouse market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Commercial Greenhouse Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Commercial Greenhouse Market Highlights



=> Commercial Greenhouse Market Projection



=> Commercial Greenhouse Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Commercial Greenhouse Market



Chapter - 4 Commercial Greenhouse Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type



=> Plastic



=> Glass



=> Other Types



Chapter - 6 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market by Equipment



=> Heating Systems



=> Cooling Systems



=> Other Equipment's



Chapter - 7 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market by Crop Type



=> Fruits & Vegetables



=> Flowers & Ornamentals



=> Nursery Crops



=> Other Crop Types



Chapter - 8 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Heliospectra



=> Nexus Corporation



=> Rough Brothers Inc



=> Agra Tech Inc



=> LumiGrow, Inc.



=> Logiqs B.V.



=> Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions



=> Argus Control Systems Ltd.



=> Richel Group SA



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.