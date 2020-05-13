Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Corn Oil Market (Product Type - Edible Corn Oil, and Non-edible Corn Oil; Application - Livestock, Pharmaceutical Industry, Retails, Food Processors, and Food Service Restaurants): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Disposable Income of Consumers



The growing corn oil consumption as a biodiesel alternative to reduce carbon footprint drives the growth of the corn oil market. The rising government regulations for low carbon fuel standards contribute to the growth of the corn oil market. The growing disposable income of consumers stimulates the growth of the corn oil market.



Factors such as rising environmental concerns, declining natural gas and oil resources, and growing use of renewable energy sources such as biofuel promotes the growth of the corn oil market. The increasing adoption of corn oil in industrial applications such as pesticides, textiles, paints, soaps, etc. propels the growth of corn oil market. Furthermore, increasing health awareness among consumers stimulates the growing preference for corn oil owing to its health benefits contributes to the growth of the corn oil market.



On the flip side, some side effects of corn oil such as weight gain, risk of cancer hamper the growth of the corn oil market. Moreover, the research and development will broaden the application range of corn oil that creates several opportunities for the growth of the corn oil market.



Europe is Anticipated to Have a Premium Share



Geographically, the global corn oil market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated to have a premium share in the global corn oil market. The rising number of health-conscious consumers in Europe contributes to the growth of the corn oil market in Europe.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global corn oil market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for corn oil in the food industry in Asia-Pacific stimulates the growth of the corn oil market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is growing in the global corn oil market.



