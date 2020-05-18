Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Flavored Milk Market (Flavor - Chocolate, Fruit, Vanilla, and Other Flavors; Packaging - Paper-based, Plastic-based, Glass-based, and Metal-based; Distribution Channel - Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Other Distribution Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global flavored milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025



Increasing Demand for Ready to Drink Products Due to the Changing Lifestyle of the Consumers



The increasing demand for ready to drink products due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers is the major driving factor of the flavored milk market. Developing countries will drive demand due to an increasing number of new flavors and products focused on health. Furthermore, factors such as growing urbanization, consumer's unscheduled eating habits due to a busy working schedule, increasing disposable income, and increasing demand for dairy products are other driving factors of the market.



The increasing population coupled with the per capita disposable income is boosting the market growth. However, reduced milk trade in some countries such as Argentina and Brazil is restraining market growth. Moreover, the introduction of locally-preferred flavors is expected to provide growth opportunities in the forecasted period.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Flavored Milk Market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global flavored milk market owing to increasing demand for flavored dairy products such as milk, yogurt, buttermilk, shrikhand, and basundi in India, China, and Indonesia. Europe is the second-largest market for flavored milk due to the presence of the major dairy product manufacturers in Switzerland, France, Germany, and the UK. Latin American region is projected to show a high potential in the flavored milk market due to the increasing consumption of flavored milk as a beverage in this region.



Flavored Milk Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Flavored Milk Market Highlights



=> Flavored Milk Market Projection



=> Flavored Milk Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Flavored Milk Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Flavored Milk Market



Chapter - 4 Flavored Milk Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Flavored Milk Market by Flavor



=> Chocolate



=> Fruit



=> Vanilla



=> Other Flavors



Chapter - 6 Global Flavored Milk Market by Packaging



=> Plastic-based



=> Glass-based



=> Metal-based



Chapter - 7 Global Flavored Milk Market by Distribution Channel



=> Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



=> Convenience Stores



=> Specialty Stores



=> Online Stores



=> Other Distribution Channels



Chapter - 8 Global Flavored Milk Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Nestle SA



=> Arla Foods Amba



=> Bright Food



=> Dean Foods



=> Grupo Lala



=> Amul Industries Pvt. Ltd.



=> KoninklijkeFrieslandCampina NV



=> Dairy Farmers of America Inc.



=> Associated Milk Producers Inc.



=> Danone S.A.



=> Other companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



