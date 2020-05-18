Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Food Biotechnology Market (Type - Synthetic Biology Derived Products, and Transgenic; Application - Plants, Animals, and Others (Microorganisms)): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global food biotechnology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Global Food Biotechnology Market is Primarily Driven by Growing Investment by the Government for Research and Development of Food Biotechnology Field



Genetically advanced products have economically benefitted to the producers, consumers, and farmers, due to improved quality and higher yield of crops, this, in turn, is anticipated to enlarge the market growth. Food biotechnology is generally used to develop genes of plants, microorganisms, and animals to produce genetically modified food and products which is able to produce high yield and nutrition. In June 2019, LA biosystems and Advanced Instruments LLC has a partnership to support the growth of microbiology, biotechnology, and many other technologies, which are related to the food and beverage industry.



The global food biotechnology market is primarily driven by growing investment by the government for research and development of food biotechnology field. Moreover, rising demand for the food and agricultural productivity of crops and fruits is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. However, required a long period for research and ethical issues related to the production of genetically modified food or crops is expected to hinder the demand for the global food biotechnology market. Nonetheless, rising funding from government and private sectors and an increase in mergers within the international & domestic players are estimated to provide good opportunities for the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market.



North America Dominates the Global Food Biotechnology Market



On the basis of region, the global food biotechnology market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global food biotechnology market in the near future. The growth of this region is attributed owing to the rising customer expenditure on diet and nutritious food along with large scale investments on research and development of new technologies in the region that are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.



North America is followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific. North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate in the global food biotechnology market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to show significant growth for the global food biotechnology market owing to the rising demand for nutritious food and increased capacity of expenditure on healthy food. Additionally, the demand for high yielding and nutritious crop varieties from the farmer is also expected to enhance the market growth in the region in the near future.



Food Biotechnology Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Food Biotechnology Market Highlights



=> Food Biotechnology Market Projection



=> Food Biotechnology Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Food Biotechnology Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Food Biotechnology Market



Chapter - 4 Food Biotechnology Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Food Biotechnology Market by Type



=> Synthetic Biology Derived Products



=> Transgenic



Chapter - 6 Global Food Biotechnology Market by Application



=> Plants



=> Animals



=> Others (Microorganisms)



Chapter - 7 Global Food Biotechnology Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Bayer CropScience AG



=> CropScience AG



=> Dow AgroSciences LLC



=> AquaBounty Technologies



=> BASF SE



=> ABS Global



=> Arcadia Biosciences



=> BDF Ingredients Zuchem



=> Camson Bio Technologies Ltd



=> Monsanto



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



