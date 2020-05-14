Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Glucose Syrup Market (Grade - Food, Pharma, and Other Grades; Source - Barley, Cassava, Corn, Potatoes, Rice, and Other Sources; Application - Sweetening Agent, Wine, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14685



Increasing Demand for Glucose Syrups by Chefs



Glucose syrup is widely utilized to maintain the smooth texture in confectionary items that drives the growth of the glucose syrup market. The increasing demand for glucose syrups by chefs contributes to the growth of the glucose syrup market. Glucose syrup is utilized in the ice-cream industry to prevent crystallization that propels the growth of the glucose syrup market.



Increasing Use of Glucose Syrup in Convenience Food



The rising investments for research and development by food and beverage manufacturers propel the growth of the glucose syrup market. Glucose syrup does not affect the appearance of the product. The rising use of glucose syrup in fruit tart and jams stimulates the growth of the glucose syrup market. In addition, glucose syrup is used in the food industry encouraging the growth of the glucose syrup market. The increasing use of glucose syrup in convenience food and the growing demand for glucose syrup in baked food items propels the growth of the glucose syrup market.



On the flip side, the consumption of glucose syrup results in weight gain that hampers the growth of the glucose syrup market. Moreover, glucose syrup manufacturers are adopting strategic collaborations to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the glucose syrup market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Glucose Syrup Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share



Based on geography, the global glucose syrup market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a dominant share in the global glucose syrup market.



The rising need for sugar replacement in countries like India and China drives the growth of the glucose syrup market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is anticipated to grow in the global glucose syrup market with a healthy



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14685



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Glucose Syrup Amidst COVID-19"



Glucose Syrup Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Glucose Syrup Market Highlights



=> Glucose Syrup Market Projection



=> Glucose Syrup Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Glucose Syrup Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Opportunities



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



=> Glucose Syrup Market Highlights



=> Glucose Syrup Market Projection



=> Glucose Syrup Market Regional Highlights



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Opportunities



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Glucose Syrup Market



Chapter - 4 Glucose Syrup Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Glucose Syrup Market by Grade



=> Food



=> Pharma



=> Other Grades



Chapter - 6 Global Glucose Syrup Market by Source



=> Barley



=> Cassava



=> Corn



=> Potatoes



=> Rice



=> Other Sources



Chapter - 7 Global Glucose Syrup Market by Application



=> Sweetening Agent



=> Wine



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Glucose Syrup Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Archer Daniels Midland Company



=> Agrana Group



=> Roquette



=> Cargill Inc.



=> Ingredion Incorporated



=> Tate & Lyle PLC



=> Grain Processing Corporation



=> Queen Fine Foods



=> Bakers Kitchen



=> Karo Syrup



=> Other companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-glucose-syrup-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.