Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Medical Imaging Phantoms Market (Device Type - Ultrasound Phantoms, X-ray/fluoroscopy Phantoms, MRI Phantoms, Nuclear Imaging Phantoms, CT Phantoms, and Other Types; End User - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories, and Medical Device Companies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Prevailing Number of People Suffering from Chronic Diseases



Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as HIV and cancer are the major factors that drive the growth of smart implantable pumps market across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease is the leading cause of early death across the world. Also, increasing research and development activities in imaging technologies globally and especially in the developing region are some other key factors that help in driving market growth.



Rise in the Amount of the Urban Population



However, high-cost concerns coupled with complicated maintenance are some of the major factors that may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in the amount of the urban population and the presence of favorable insurance policies create an opportunity for the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market in the next few years.



North America Holds a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global medical imaging phantoms market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the medical imaging phantoms market. This is attributed to the growing investment in research and development activities, increasing importance on early diagnosis.



Moreover, the medical imaging phantoms market is estimated to grow at a rapid speed in the Asia Pacific region. This is credited to the high demand for advanced medical services in developing economies, like India and China.



Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Highlights



=> Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Projection



=> Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Medical Imaging Phantoms Market



Chapter - 4 Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Device Type



=> Ultrasound Phantoms



=> X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms



=> MRI Phantoms



=> Nuclear Imaging Phantoms



=> CT Phantoms



=> Other Types



Chapter - 6 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Academic & Research Institutes



=> Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories



=> Medical Device Companies



Chapter - 7 Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> PTW Freiburg GmbH



=> Gold Standard Phantoms



=> Pure Imaging Phantoms



=> Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.



=> Dielectric Corporation



=> Modus Medical Devices Inc.



=> Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.



=> Carville Limited



=> Leeds Test Objects Ltd.



=> Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.



=> Other companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



