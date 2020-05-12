Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Particle Size Analysis Market (Technology - Taylor Dispersion Analysis, Dynamic Light Scattering, Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis, Resonant Mass Measurement, Laser Diffraction, and Other Technologies; Dispersion - Wet Particle, Dry Particle, and Spray Particle; End User - Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Mining, Agriculture and Forestry, Pharmaceuticals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Healthcare Industry



The particle size analysis market is expected to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period. The growing healthcare industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The basic requirement for the manufacturing of drugs in pharmaceutical and biotech companies is a cleanroom area which has to be clean and contamination-free. The presence of particles in the manufacturing area increases the chances of contamination of the product. Particle size analysis helps to maintain the minimum limit of the particle count in the area.



Stringent Government Regulation for Food and Drug Safety



Moreover, stringent government regulation for food and drug safety is also playing important role in the growth of the market, regulatory authorities like FDA and WHO has mandatory the analysis of different types of particles in manufacturing units to ensure the quality of the product. On the other hand lack of trained professionals in the field and high cast associated with the devices can hamper the growth of the market. However, growing demand form healthcare and other material processing techniques would provide ample opportunities to the market in the forecast period.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Particle Size Analysis Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Accounts Dominance in the Particle Size Analysis Market



Geographically, the particle size analysis market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global particle size analysis market and expected to keep its dominance in the forecast period. The rising number of pharmaceutical and food processing industries and stringent government regulations for food and drug safety are some factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing healthcare industries and stringent regulatory laws are contributing to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow with a significant rate in the forecast period. Growth in this region is attributed to growing healthcare and agriculture industries, heavy investments by the government, and the private sector for research.



