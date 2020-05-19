Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Telecom Analytics Market (Component - Software, and Services; Application - Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Network Management, Workforce Management, and Other Applications; Deployment Mode - On-premise, and Cloud): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global telecom analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Demand for Streamlined and Efficient Revenue Management



The increasing demand for streamlined and efficient revenue management drives the growth of the telecom analytics market. The growing network attacks and online data security threats led to a rise in demand for telecom analytics. Further, the rapid expansion of global IP traffic and the advancement of 5G stimulate the development telecom analytics market. Stringent rules and regulations for telecoms sector safety complement the growth of the telecom analytics market.



Increasing Number of Mobile Users Globally



Additionally, the surge in the proliferation of smart devices and the growing use of IP networks led to an increased number of communication frauds. Various attacks from any source and fraud in the telecom industry stimulate the demand for security such as telecom analytics. Telecom operators lose around $40 billion annually on fraud. Telecom frauds can be prevented by monitoring calls in real-time for suspicious traffic. The increasing number of mobile users globally is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the telecom analytics market. In 2019, mobile users amount to 4 billion unique users globally.



Rising Use of Customer and Network Data Analytics Create Numerous Opportunities



In addition, the shift of the telecommunication industry to artificial intelligence promotes technological advancements. 5G and Artificial Intelligence allowed telecoms to enable user stories to run across all channels and all aspects of life. It empowers lower costs, rises in customer lifetime value, makes better decisions, and improve customer experience. On the flip side, lack of awareness about telecom analytics among telecom operators hinders the growth of the telecom analytics market. Moreover, the development of data analytics and the rising use of customer and network data analytics create numerous opportunities in the global telecom analytics market.



North America is Expected to Have a Major Share



Geographically, the global telecom analytics market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a major share in the global telecom analytics market. North America has the presence of the world's largest cellular service providers. The rising technological development in various industries drives the growth of the telecom analytics market in North America.



Europe has a Significant Share in the Global Telecom Analytics Market



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global telecom analytics market with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing awareness about telecom analytics that stimulates standardization and leverage process tools and technology in the Asia-Pacific region contributing to the growth of the telecom analytics market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe has a significant share in the global telecom analytics market owing to the growing adoption of big data analytics in the region.



