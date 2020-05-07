Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Tonic Water Market (Application - Medical Purposes, Alcoholic Drinks, and Soft Drinks; Product Type - Low-calorie Tonic Water, Regular Tonic Water, and Flavored and Non-flavored Tonic Water): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Use of Tonic Water for the Medical Purpose Drives the Growth of the Market



The major players of this market are involved in the continuously inventing their products in terms of ingredients, formulation, calorie content, and packaging. Therefore, the continuous product innovation by the company boosts the tonic water market. The use of naturally sourced ingredients and natural sweeteners instead of sugar is the major strength of this market.



On the other hand, high investment by the government and manufacturers on research and development. They want to attract the customers by adding new flavors in tonic water. Thereby these factors impel the growth of the same market. People are becoming more conscious about their health.



Changing Lifestyle of the People Propels the Growth of the Market



Hence, the changing lifestyle of the people propels the growth of the market. In addition, the rising disposable income of people on account of industrialization and economic growth has also lead to enhance the growth of the tonic water market.



Moreover, growing intake of alcohol globally and use of tonic water for the medical purpose drives the growth of the tonic water market. Although, tonic water is positioned as a mixer for alcoholic drinks only while it can be consumed as a soft drink. However, less awareness among the consumer about the tonic water which in turn hinder the growth of this market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Tonic Water Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Growing Demand for Diet Tonic Water Offers Favorable Opportunities in this Market



Besides, regular consumption of the tonic water has led to severe side effects such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and nervousness. On the other hand, the patient suffering from low blood sugar and kidney disease should avoid tonic water. These factors yet remain the major restraints to the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing demand for diet tonic water offers favorable opportunities in this market.



North America Holds the Highest Market Share



Geographically, the global tonic market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share and expected to continue its growth in the forecast period. Major companies of these regions are introducing new flavors to attract customers to boost the growth of this market in this region.



On the other hand, growing demand mixing of tonic water in alcoholic beverages is another factor propelling the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the rising consumption of alcoholic drinks such as gin and vodka in this region.



Tonic Water Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Tonic Water Market Highlights



=> Tonic Water Market Projection



=> Tonic Water Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Tonic Water Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Tonic Water Market



Chapter - 4 Tonic Water Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Tonic Water Market by Application



=> Medical Purposes



=> Alcoholic Drinks



=> Soft Drinks



Chapter - 6 Global Tonic Water Market by Product Type



=> Low-calorie Tonic Water



=> Regular Tonic Water



=> Flavored and Non-flavored Tonic Water



Chapter - 7 Global Tonic Water Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Fever-Tree



=> Luscombe



=> Q Tonic LLC



=> Dr Pepper Snapple Group



=> SodaStream International Ltd.



=> Whole Foods



=> White Rock



=> East Imperial



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



