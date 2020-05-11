Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Travel Vaccine Market (Composition - Mono Vaccine, and Combination Vaccines; Type - Attenuated Vaccines, Inactive Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, and Recombinant Vector Vaccines; Disease Type - Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Typhoid and Paratyphoid Fever, Meningococcal Disease, Yellow Fever, Rabies, Japanese Encephalitis and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Visa Facilitation Contributes to Rising in Traveling



The travel vaccine market tends to grow at a substantial rate globally due to the considerable increase in the tourism industry. As per the UN World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrival has increased to 1.4 billion in 2018. An increase in tourism is the key factor driving the growth of the travel vaccine market.



Additionally, affordable travel expenses, digitalization, new business models and visa facilitation contributes to rising in traveling thereby boosting the travel vaccine market. Globalization is also one of the factors that fuel the growth of the travel vaccine market.



However, high maintenance costs, stringent government policies and inefficient expertise for vaccine production may hamper the market. Moreover, technological advancement, awareness programs, pandemic diseases provide greater opportunities for the growth of the travel vaccine market during the forecast period.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Travel Vaccine Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America dominates in the Travel Vaccine Market



Geographically, the travel vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. North America dominates the market followed by Europe owing to its beneficial reimbursement policies and the dwelling of key players in this region.



The market in Europe tends to grow due to the rise in awareness of the diseases and research on the development of disease-specific vaccines. Asia Pacific market is expected to have substantial growth in the forecast period as a result of the increasing prevalence of people traveling abroad and raising funds for vaccine development.



