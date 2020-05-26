How COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Life Ring Market? – Lalizas, Secumar, Taylor Made

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Life ring is a ring-shaped floating life preserver, required primarily to assist the man overboard situation. It is designed for both commercial and recreational use. These apparatus used for a person in the water to provide buoyancy to prevent drowning. Some modern life rings that are fitted with a seawaters-activated light or lights to aid rescue at night. For instance, according to OSHA 1926.106(c) life ring require on docks at interval not exceeding 200feet, also require that they shall be readily available for emergency rescue operations. The involvement of government law and regulations is booming the demand for it in the market.



Latest Research Study on Global Life Ring Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Life Ring Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Life Ring. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Jim-Buoy (United States), Taylor Made (United States), Mustang Survival, Inc.(United States), Viking Life-Saving Equipment (Denmark), Lalizas (Greece), Hansen Protection AS (Norway), Kent Sporting Goods (United States), Secumar (Germany), SeaSafe Systems (United Kingdom) and Grand Ocean Marine (China).



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Water Safety Devices across the Globe Has Boosted the Demand for It in the Market

- Increasing Number of Participating Individual in Adventure Water Sports

- The Growing Number of Drowning Incidences in Water Is Driving the Demand for It in the Market



Restraints

- High Cost Associated With life ring



Opportunities

- Increasing Government Involvement and Investment in Marine Sector and Regulations Related To the Safety Has Created the Opportunity of Growth for Life Ring Manufacturer



Challenges

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

- Maintenance and Routine Inspection of Life Ring Is Required Before and After Use



The Global Life Ring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Inherently Buoyant, Inflatable), Application (Shipboard, Offshore Operation, Water Recreation, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Material (Nylon, Foam, Plastic, Others), Size (External Diameter (56cm, 75cm, Others), Internal Diameter (35cm, 43.8cm, Others), Thickness (9cm, 11.5cm, Others)), End User (Infants, Children, Teenagers, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Life Ring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Life Ring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Life Ring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Life Ring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Life Ring Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Life Ring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Life Ring Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



