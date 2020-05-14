How COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Urban Air Mobility Market? – Honeywell, Airbus, Boeing, Uber

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Urban Air Mobility' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:



Honeywell (United States)



Airbus (Netherlands)



Bell helicopters (United States)



Boeing (United States)



Uber (United States)



Kitty Hawk (United States)



Lilium (Germany)



EHang (China)



Volocopter (Germany)



Urban Air Mobility is an Aviation industry term for providing on-demand and automated passenger and cargo-carrying air transportation services, flown without a pilot. In this market, Private and public entities will be willing to invest in and build key infrastructure requirements (e.g., receiving vessels, vertiports) to provide the necessary coverage for UAM operations. This market has technology challenges regarding cybersecurity of Autonomous systems including vehicles and UTM.



Market Segmentation

by Application (Commercial Sector, Defence Sector, Residential Sector), Components (Charging Stations, Vertiports, Traffic Management), Platforms (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Ambulance), Seating Type (Single Seater, Two Seater, Five Seater, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Improvement in Communications Technology



Energy Storage Optimization



Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Improvements



Market Growth Drivers: Reduction in Human Intervention for Intercity and Intracity Transportation



Growing Investment Activities



Increase Focus On Noise Abatement and Safety Systems



Restraints: Costs of Key Technologies Currently On the Market (E.G., Lidar, Battery Storage, Sensing and Navigation Systems) Will Decline Significantly



Competition from Emerging Technologies and Concepts like Shared Electric and Autonomous Cars, And Fast Trains



Disruptions to Operations during Significant Adverse Conditions



Challenges: Low Public Confidence in UAM Safety



High Cost of Service



Adverse Weather Can Significantly Affect Aircraft Operations



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Urban Air Mobility Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Urban Air Mobility market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Urban Air Mobility Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Abc

Chapter 4: Presenting the Urban Air Mobility Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Urban Air Mobility market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

- Creating strategies for new product development

- Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

- Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

- Aiding in the business planning process

- Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

- Supporting acquisition strategies



