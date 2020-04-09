Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Rising awareness regarding benefits of natural, vegan and organic food and beverage among consumers will expand the industry size. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is expected to foster the demand for fruit concentrate puree in global scenario. They are healthy options compared to its counter parts as they are high in fiber and provides with natural flavor and color to the product. Increasing demand for nutritional food products based on organic ingredients in line with healthy lifestyle will propel the fruit concentrate puree market.



Many regional contenders and start-ups are adopting ways to focus on implementing new strategies, discover appealing flavors, and exploring innovative fruit blends to gain traction in the market. Welch had rolled out its new Superfruit Mix fruit snacks recently which contained blends of starfruit-kiwi, pomegranate-passionfruit, dragonfruit-blackberry, and goji–apricot. The company is consistently looking to offer more innovative fruit snacks choices for its consumers.



Browse key industry insights spread across 500 pages with 837 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, "Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market" in detail along with the table of contents:



No added sugar segment is anticipated to hold over 28% share in 2018. Increasing health issues such as obesity, heart diseases, diabetes and metabolic syndrome will drive the market for foods with no added sugars. For instance, about 366,000 deaths occurred in U.S. in 2015 due to coronary heart diseases. Key health benefits and factors such as presence of natural sugars and fibers, fruit concentrate puree is used in various application to improve the taste and texture of end products. Increasing consumer inclination towards healthy eating will boost the demand for fruit concentrate puree market.



A large number of consumers today are no longer prioritizing traditional mealtimes and have developed interest in snacking at unplanned intervals throughout the day. According to a 2018 survey, 92% of Americans say that they look for a snack in place of opting for a breakfast of meal. With rising inclination towards trusted brands, healthy snacks are complementing the consumer's health-conscious mindset and will certainly stimulate manufacturers to boost product output, inadvertently benefiting fruit snacks industry outlook.

Augmented consumption of flavor rich and functional snacks will have a notable impact on the overall growth of the packaged food sector. Numerous advantages as well as rising participation of regional contenders in promoting natural ingredient-based, healthy, and appetizing product range for customers with specific diet demands will fuel the development of fruit snacks industry.



Asia Pacific fruit concentrate puree market is anticipated to hold over 32% share in 2018. Increasing demand for packaged and processed food and growing food services in the region owing to rising population will drive the fruit concentrate puree market. Increasing penetration of global manufacturers owing to easy availability of raw material will support regional growth. Escalating demand for convenience foods owing to increased consumer spending in India, China and Japan will further propel the industry share.



