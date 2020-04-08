Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Increasing consumer expenditure on processed and convenience food owing to rising awareness regarding the demand for healthy food products may witness significant growth in lecithin market. Growing demand towards natural food products to reduce the usage of preservatives is likely to further support the industry growth.



Soy lecithin market demand may surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2024. These are extracted from raw soybeans and are accepted in both conventional and health food stores an ingredient in food products and sold in supplement form to boost health which turn will support industry demand. Furthermore, the growing concerns for healthy lifestyle are boosting the demand for nutrient rich food and supplements is likely to push the manufacturers to use nutrient rich and lucrative products.



Berg + Schmidt Functional LipidsSunflower lecithin market demand may witness significant gains at over 6% by 2024. These are derived by dehydrating sunflower and is processed through cold press system. They are rich in choline and other fatty acids which add on as a supplement which aids in reduction of the other fats and protect red blood cells. As an emulsifier it is able to balance the fat levels in bloodstream and help to boost heart health. It also helps in lubrication of joints and the reduction in inflammation around the body. In bakery products sunflower lecithin improves the extensibility of the gluten which has an impact on various aspects of baking process and improves the machinability of the dough, thus stimulating the product demand.

Europe led by France, UK, Spain, and Germany lecithin market may exceed USD 595 million by 2024. Growing demand for bakery products which include biscuits, pastries and cakes with low fat and calorie content may foster the market growth. Increasing demand for healthy and handy snacks products which are rich in essential nutrients like wrapped bread may propel the industry growth.



Asia Pacific led by, China, Japan and India lecithin market demand may witness gains at over 5% by 2024. The growth in demand can be attributed owing to high penetration of products across pharmaceuticals industry. Rising population in China and India may boost demand for medical aids which can be used in treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer, high cholesterol and skin diseases like eczema coupled with government initiatives to promote more pharmaceutical sector in the region, thereby boosting lecithin market demand.

As of now, many startups in the food and beverage sector are coming into the limelight on account of their high quality lecithin-based production. The increasing number of internationally recognized food companies producing lecithin in tandem with the contribution of the minorities will thus have a favorable impact on the growth of lecithin market. Recently, the U.S. based specialty lecithin producer, Clarkson Specialty Lecithins has received the Food Safety Certification via SQFI (Safe Quality Food Institute). This internationally recognized certification will help the North American lecithin producer to further improve the existing quality of its products as well as the firm's manufacturing capabilities. The benchmark set by the various startups producing lecithin will also help prominent investors make an informed decision about pouring in capital in lecithin industry.



Currently, the shifting focus of people toward the consumption of non-allergen and non-GMO food products have encouraged giants in the lecithin market to come up with a new range of products. The introduction of customer-centric food products has helped them generate quite some revenue, apparently. The recent launch of a new portfolio of lecithin products by one of the renowned contributors of lecithin market, Cargill validates the fact that this business thrives extensively on changing customer demands. Reportedly, the introduction of de-oiled lecithin had been totally dependent on the growing requirement of label-friendly ingredients from the consumers.



With the production of de-oiled rapeseed lecithin, Cargill has become the first supplier of this product across Europe lecithin market, mainly for snacks and bakery manufacturers. Reportedly, with the increasing demand for products in the bakery industry across the continent, Europe lecithin market will generate a revenue of more than USD 580 million by the end of 2024.