How Digitalisation Can Change the Approach to Procurement

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- To take advantage of the digital transition that is underway in every aspect of modern life, procurement professionals must adapt and adjust to the new technologies and possibilities that can yield higher levels of productivity. The majority of older procurement procedures were designed around the aims of procurement, rather than processes that could have been helpful for those within the business. Procurement teams are now able to put the needs of the business at the core of every decision as a direct result of digitalisation. Platforms that concentrate on what users want can help improve compliance and play a greater role in generating development across an organisation.



DSJ Global is dedicated to providing long-term permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of speciality fields across the logistics and supply chain industry, from technical operations careers to planning jobs. Since its inception in 2008, DSJ Global has grown and developed by building an extensive network of over one million mid-to-senior industry professionals in over 60 countries across the world. To support a recruitment beyond boundaries approach, the company employs over 750 consultants in 12 different office locations across the globe. This internationality allows the company to assign the best talent to fitting firms and organisations and vice versa, regardless of geographical location. As part of the globally renowned Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is the chosen logistics recruitment agency for hundreds of industry-leading organisations. Through designing bespoke recruitment strategies for their clients, DSJ Global is able to achieve optimal results but adjusting their approach to the specification of each client and candidate.



Opportunities for procurement professionals in Germany are at an all-time high, with abundant career openings in cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, and beyond. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Cell & Gene Therapy Regional Logistics Manager, Strategic Category Buyer, Senior Commercial Procurement Manager, Global Category Specialist, Head of Warehousing, Logistics Director, Demand Planner, Supply Planner, and Head of Fleer & Action Purchasing. These are just a handful of some of the exciting opportunities available throughout Germany.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



