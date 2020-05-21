How Does Drink Carbonation Work?

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- There is also a process that goes into the taste of a drink. The carbon dioxide gas can induce a reaction with the water when opening the can or bottle, resulting in the formation of carbonic acid. This reaction gives the drink a mild acidity, but a stronger acid is also possible. Drink bubbles also carry aromatic compounds up to the nose of the drinker, resulting in increased flavor perception. The bubbles are capable of producing a pleasurable, feeling when exposed to the tongue.



When sealed, the air surrounding the liquid contains the same amount of carbon dioxide as the solution. If a bottle is opened or the liquid flees from the container, the liquid is no longer in a state of equilibrium with its environment.



At this stage, the liquid contains extra CO2 versus the surrounding air. The dissolved carbon dioxide will escape into the atmosphere via the liquid surface, or through the rising bubbles, to restore balance. The solution gets a new balance, as much of the gas is being expelled. This causes the drink to taste "flat" as most people would say.



About VS Carbonics

Co2 supplier Florida company VS Carbonics is the premier solution for Co2 gas and more. We are a family-owned and operated business offering an extensive array of services including liquid nitrogen refill service, bulk CO2 suppliers, and single canister delivery. We supply Co2, dry ice, gas blends, and nitrogen to many businesses and industries for various purposes including but not limited to events, concerts, food storage, and more. For more information, please call 305-215-2833.