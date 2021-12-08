How Ergonomic Furniture Can Benefit Mental Health

Wellington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- Outdated and unsafe office furniture is responsible for a substantial number of the 600,000+ workplace injuries that occur every year in the UK. The solution to this is investing in ergonomic furniture that can help to protect both the physical and mental health of workers. Every piece of ergonomic furniture is designed to ensure optimum efficiency and comfort in the workplace. This can help to reduce the stress and pressure that is placed on the physical body by the hours that are spent sitting every day - and also ensure that wellbeing remains a priority and morale is high.



Ergonomic furniture promotes wellbeing

There are many different options today when it comes to ergonomic furniture - and a wealth of evidence that its use can help to support better mental health among employees. The highest quality office solutions generally integrate ergonomic furniture and have been found to empower employees so that they are able to achieve a better quality of work and higher levels of productivity - as well as positive mental health. For example, all the NHS employees who took part in one year-long study reported feeling more engaged with their jobs and less tired as a result of using height-adjustable workstations. Sit-stand desks have become the go-to in many countries now thanks to the positive impact that they have been found on physical and mental health. This includes reducing the risk of aches, injuries, and cardiovascular disease by up to 40%.



Improving overall mental health

Ergonomic solutions promote physical wellbeing and a sense of empowerment and care that ensures workers feel valued. They also provide more options for improving the quality of experience - for example, ergonomic keyboards can increase typing speeds by reducing repetitive stretching and reaching, allowing people to get more satisfaction from work and avoiding the anxiety that injuries can cause. Pivotal monitors mean that employees can focus on screens for a substantial length of time without suffering issues such as eye strain, which can make a working environment feel like a tough and uncomfortable place to be. Physical comfort and the nurturing environment that this creates are key components in ensuring that staff feels positive about their workspace.



Choosing interior solutions that support positive physical and mental health provide opportunities for organisations to thrive and ensure employees are happy and engaged.



