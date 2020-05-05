How Families Flourish in the Second Half of Life

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Tens of millions of families are facing the challenges of watching their parents get older in a rapidly changing world. As the "Graying of America" becomes a new normal, the Gen-X and Millennial children of 72 million Baby Boomers are caught in 2019 between the demands of caring for their aging parents and their own children, along with their marriages, careers, and lives. Adult children and their aging parents need a new playbook to guide them in facing into these challenges.



Dr. Ken Druck, an expert on aging and family psychology, is the next guest on the Living to 100 Club Radio Program, with host, Dr. Joe Casciani, on the Voice America Network, 5/8, 2pm, PST.



His work over the past four decades has been focused on strengthening families through courageous living. "Courageous living," he explains, is "the willingness and ability to face into (rather than turn away from) life's changes and challenges, to create opportunities for success — and to flourish."



In his new book, "Raising an Aging Parent: Guidelines for Families in the Second Half of Life," Dr. Druck asks, "What's it like watching our parents get older? How is it affecting us to see them change? What does it mean to be a good son or daughter in this winter season of life? How can we balance self-care with caring for our parents? Why does getting along with our siblings become even more important as our parents age? What new opportunities are there for families in the second half of life — and how can we harvest them?" And, "What does it mean to leave a "Legacy of Love?"



"If we're fortunate, we're getting older," he says. "How we deal with aging defines the quality of our lives more than most of us realize. How we show up for our aging parents — whether we have been 'good' sons or daughters and 'raised' our parents up in their time of need — matters in the larger scheme of things. The second half of life is as critical to the character and quality of our lives as the first."



About Dr. Ken Druck

Dr. Ken Druck is an international authority on healthy aging and author of the new book "Raising an Aging Parent." He has spent four decades helping people grow into the more courageous, compassionate, and resilient version of themselves by transforming adversities and losses of every kind into opportunities. Learn more at www.KenDruck.com.



