How Fashion Affects Fitness Motivation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Does the clothing we wear on a daily basis have an effect on the way people think and act? According to a study done in 2012, the answer is yes. Researchers who conducted the study came up with the term “enclothed cognition” to describe the various mental changes a person undergoes when wearing certain styles of clothing.



During the course of the study, participants were asked to perform attention related tasks, with half the group being dressed in a lab coat and the other half dressed in normal attire. Participants clad in a lab coat performed significantly better on the tests than those wearing everyday clothing, showing how a symbolic meaning we associate with clothing can translate into a change in our behavior.



How does this affect fitness levels or motivation? If a person dresses the way they feel a healthy person would dress, this can translate into motivation for them to begin engaging in physical activity, or eating better. Certain types of clothing are associated with certain activites as well, meaning if someone wanted to feel more confident in a new yoga class they should invest in yoga style clothing. The same for running, volleyball, or any other activities a person wishes to start.



With athletic clothing making a splash on the mainstream fashion market, it’s important to note the effect it has on our psyche. With constant encouragement to become more active in order to improve the health of everyone, this shift to stylish, comfortable athletic clothing offers both comfort and confidence inside and outside the gym.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com