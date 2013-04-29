How Fiberglass Extends the Life of Pools

Catlett, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- An in-ground swimming pool can be one of the best investments you make for your home. There is nothing more refreshing on a hot day than a dip in the pool, and an in-ground pool is a visual masterpiece that acts as a hub for all social activities at your home. Guests will want to sit near the pool in the evening as they chat and sip drinks. It’s a great feature.



However, pools also come with their share of work and costs. Maintaining a pool requires regular, dedicated cleaning, and as the pool ages, it may need to be resurfaced. Small cracks and rough spots can quickly become major problems if left untreated. But resurfacing a pool can be costly, especially if you use plaster.



More and more pool owners are turning to fiberglass as their pool surface of choice. Fiberglass looks great, and just as important, it can dramatically extend the life of your pool, ultimately saving you substantial money.



Here is how fiberglass outperforms plaster:



- Fiberglass is stronger. Fiberglass acts essentially as a “shell” in your pool, with its own structural integrity. Unlike plaster, it is not dependent on the surface it’s applied to for strength. That means that it does not warp, shift, settle or crack easily like plaster does. Fiberglass can also be applied over virtually any pre-existing pool surface, whereas plaster does not always adhere well to an existing surface. The result is that plaster chips or wears off while fiberglass keeps looking great.

- Fiberglass saves you money. When you use plaster as your pool surface, you’re looking at a need to resurface again within five or six years. If you need to do this every five years over thirty years of owning a home you will end up paying to resurface it six times! Fiberglass is one and done you never need to resurface the pool again. That adds up to substantial savings.

- Fiberglass is easier to keep clean. Fiberglass is highly resistant to algae and chemicals. Plaster has a porous surface which means that dirt, algae, and stains settle into the pores and pits and discolor it over time. Getting these stains off of plaster requires acid washing, and this damages the surface and shortens its lifespan. Fiberglass on the other hand is non-porous and simply has nowhere for these stains to settle into. Algae and dirt can easily be cleaned away creating a maintenance free surface.

- Fiberglass looks & feels better. Fiberglass pool surfaces have a flawless surface coat and they are much whiter than white plaster, making the pool water a clearer, more inviting shade of blue. Also the smooth surface means no more sore toe’s or feet you get from the abrasive concrete finish



