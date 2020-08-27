San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- How should a digital marketing strategy look like during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is it better for a business to invest more in paid search or in organic search or try a combination of both?



At Runningfish, decisions are based on the client's prospective customers and how they use the web. Analytics and consultation are provided on the type of products or services the client wants to sell and the objectives of their marketing campaign.



Ahead of the curve SEO

A successful SEO strategy will bring consistent organic traffic to a website, which has more staying power than paid traffic. Once they consider a website relevant, the prospective customers return to it.



In the long-term, it has been proven that SEO delivers more customers and more sales at better costs, having a good return on investment. Investing time and expertise into an SEO strategy without a worrying about a direct charge for each click.



Visibility in search engines drives brand awareness and credibility. Many web users skip the ads and hold the organic search results in higher regards.



However, implementing an SEO strategy takes time ranging from a couple of months to a year. Also, there is a need to constantly generate unique, relevant, and authoritative content on the website.



PPC backed by analytics

With so many types of PPC ads out there like Search Ads, Display Ads, Social Media Ads, Remarketing, Sequential remarketing, and Google Shopping, there are lots of options to explore and combine for best results.



There is no faster way to get in front of prospective customers than PPC. A PPC campaign can be developed in a couple of days and ran immediately for a specified period.



PPC Ads allow for targeted audiences by using different types of data like demographics, geography, and age groups. In other words, the campaigns only pay for the type of audience the company wants.



Ads are faster to master than an SEO strategy. PPC ads are just ads in the end which include calls, locations, site links, pricing, and some visuals for a product or service.



A well-designed landing page can lead to immediate positive results in the number of new customers and sales figures. Targeting more keywords or increasing the daily budget for the already selected keywords can be done easily to scale up the marketing efforts.



However, for a PPC campaign, there is a need to invest more funds in a short period of time. Also, it is imperative to constantly manage and refresh the campaigns to avoid ad blindness. When customers see an ad too often, they stop seeing it anymore.





So, SEO or PPC?

For a one-time and quick results, a PPC strategy might serve a business better in the short term than an SEO strategy. PPC ads are a good way to promote a new product or service.



If the end game is good brand awareness, long-term results, loyal website visitors and customers, and a better ROI, then the answer is an SEO strategy. There is also the option of combining both PPC and SEO for maximum effect.



Runningfish does a holistic audit of your business, your goals, your budget and helps you craft a cost-efficient strategy to reach your target audience no matter where they are.



