How God Changes Lives, Speedy Publishing's New Religion & Spirituality Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Frances P Robinson comes a great book published under the imprint One True Faith.



How God Changes Lives is a true account of how God transforms lives. In these 12 stories you?ll learn how He healed broken hearts, mended troubled relationships, helped people overcome addictions and unhappiness and filled their lives with a peace that passes all understanding. You'll be inspired by these faith building testimonies of real life people. BEWARE: Yours could be the next life that God changes! Book Excerpts: "The key that opened my eyes to God was the day my wife came home from going to a church with friends. When she left the house she had the look of a death sentence on her but when she came back her eyes were full of life and she had a countenance of light about her". Larry R. "On January 7, 2004 my beloved husband was in an accident on a bridge over a large lake. His vehicle was struck and went over the guard rail and into the lake where he drowned. The grieving process this time was not as devastating as the first time". Margie L. How God Changes Lives is a faith inspiring book that is encouraging and can transforms lives.



About Frances P Robinson

Frances P Robinson has been a Christian for 30 years. Before God transformed her life she experienced several sudden family deaths, severe depression, problems with drug abuse and was suicidal. When she desperately needed help God dramatically touched and changed her life. She recently published her own testimony: Once an Atheist forever a Christian. The author started writing for a local magazine and newspaper in 1995 after her husband was injured in a work related accident. She has numerous books available on various topics currently in publication. She is married and the mother of 2 adult children. She has 6 grandkids and twin great grandchildren soon to be born. The author lives in Covington Louisiana.



Pick up a copy of How God Changes Lives at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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How God Changes Lives * by Frances P Robinson

Publication Date: May 26, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840568

Print ISBN: 9781628840568

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