How High Intensity Interval Training Can Help Athletes Hit Their Fitness Goals

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Setting goals is an important part of a fitness program; it gives individuals a target to aim for in their programs. Athletes and regular exercisers can help hit some of these goals by adding a High Intensity Interval Training regimen to their fitness routine.



High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a series of approximately 12 exercise performed in rapid succession for 30 seconds, with no more than 10 seconds of rest between sets. The process is designed to push the body’s limits of endurance, with participants working toward at least 80 percent of their full fitness capacity. “It should not be comfortable,” says exercise scientist Chris Jordan. “Push yourself to your limits.”



A study done by the University of Notre Dame School of Medicine showed that HIIT training resulted in improved cardiovascular, and metabolic income in participants. Participant confidence improved as well, and the exercise was found to be appropriate for veteran athletes and beginners alike. The “at risk” population especially showed improvement by incorporating a HIIT program into their training regimen at least once a week.



Research also showed participants burned more calories from fat during a HIIT workout than during other formats. This calorie burn continued for up to 24 hours after the workout finished, and when combined with proper nutrition increased overall weight loss in the group of participants.



One of the best ways to get started with HIIT training is to attend a class offered at your local fitness center. Examples of HIIT routines can be found online, but it is best to begin with having an experienced trainer guide beginners through the first few workouts.



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