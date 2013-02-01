How HSMN Assists Hospitals to Cope with Post Epic Implementation Work Flow Issues

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Big enterprises need big solutions to having an integrated system for keeping patient information in a way that is clinically focused and at the same time is in synchronization with demographic and billing data. In the new environment of Affordable Care where integration of patient care is the most important criteria for the rewards offered by CMS in their program, the clinical data must also be integrated in a way that gives a complete picture of the patient including all trends and updates. HSMN assists hospitals and clinical staff with their post epic workflow issues.



For those enterprises not in Affordable Care Enterprise Wide Systems are the road to becoming an integrated entity so that patient clinical problems, history of current illnesses and trends are kept in a way that allows both the medical staff and the hospital to have access to the same data. There are consequences to the implementation of Enterprise Wide Systems, ones that sometimes could not have been anticipated.



Health Systems Management Network, Inc. has been working with clients to help assess, sort out and reconcile Work Flows and Work Queues that are a result of the Enterprise Wide implementation. We as a company have been doing this for 27 years and now we are in our 28th year of advising many of our clients on a way forward through the problem of redundancy or work arounds.



HSMN finds that the Hospital/Clinic staff who worked so diligently to create the workflows that replicated how work had been done in the clinical areas may find themselves often doing work arounds and rework and then spending time to try and fix the problems.



HSMN has created an Enterprise Wide Work Flow Assessment Tool (EWWFAT) pronounced “UFat” that “Deconstructs” the Work Flow or Work Queue into the following elements:

- What was it intended to do?

- Is it working as designed?

- What data elements should the workflow or work queue be monitoring for completion?

- Are there any workarounds or rework associated with the work queues?

- Which work queues can be consolidated and which should be eliminated?



In the best of worlds the Hospital/Clinic staff that has spent hundreds of hours on the workflows and work queues cannot suddenly stop their daily work and get back to reworking the problems. Instead our clients have found it useful to bring in the HSMN UFAT team to work alongside the Hospital staff in a hospital consulting capacity to think through each of the problem areas and then recommending solutions for elimination, change or consolidation.



HSMN has worked with every system in small and large organizations and has gathered a deep and wide client base from which it brings much experience to each new client. No two organizations are the same and the first thing that HSMN does is assessing culture and values before it plunges into problem solving.



Their assessments don’t sit on shelves or hard drives; they are implemented as soon as there is consensus among the Hospitals staff about the solutions. Understanding client goals and staff operational needs drives our analytics and on the ground assessment.



Call them at 866-908-4226 or email them at info@hsmn.com for a discussion about the issues that have arisen in your organization since your implementation.