How Is the Global Barrier Films Market Is Shaping Up? What Role Has COVID-19 Played in the Market?

PE is the largest material segment of the barrier films market.

The barrier films market is segmented based on material into PE, PP, PET/BOPET, polyamide, organic coatings, inorganic coatings, and others. PE holds the major market share of the overall barrier films market owing to its good moisture barrier properties. The inorganic oxide coatings segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period as they have excellent moisture barrier properties and are transparent and cost-effective.



Food & beverage is the largest end-use industry segment of the barrier films market.

The barrier films market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, agriculture, and others. Food & beverage end-use segment holds major market share of the overall barrier films market owing to growing need for product safety and convenience and increasing consumer preference for process & packaged food are driving the demand for barrier films in food & beverage packaging.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for barrier films market.

APAC is the largest market for barrier films market and is expected to register the highest CAGR, owing to strong demand from end-use industries, such as food & beverage packaging and agriculture, in the region. This dominance is attributed to the high demand from food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and agriculture end-use industries in China, Japan, and India, among others. The rising demand from emerging economies and trend toward sustainability are creating growth opportunities for the market. Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor Plc (Australia), Sealed Air (US), Raven Industries (US), Toppan Prnting Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US), Uflex Ltd. (India), and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) are the key players operating in the barrier films market.



COVID-19 impact on the Global Barrier Films Market :



The demand for various flexible plastic packaging types has increased during the lockdown. The pandemic has also increased the use of single-use plastics in terms of bags, wraps, masks, face shields, and pouches; this has created more demand for plastic recycling. According to the BIR association, due to social distancing laws and lockdown imposed in various countries, the collection & sorting of waste has been hampered. This has resulted in a significant reduction in the recycling rate of plastics, whereas landfill dumps has increased in the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2020.



Recent Developments :

- In March 2020, Berry Global Inc. planned to invest USD 30 million for upgrades and new lines to existing assets in nine of the company's North American locations. This investment is to increase the production capacity of ultra-high performance stretch films. This organic growth strategy was adopted to cater to the growing demand for stretch films and fortify position in the North America market.

- In September 2020, Amcor Plc developed first recyclable retort flexible packaging with improved environmental footprint of packaging to 60% (approximately). This will allow recycling of high-performance packaging, such as wet pet food, ready-meals, baby foods, and pre-cooked soups. This new product development will help the company cater to the growing demand for sustainable packaging products and expand its packaging product portfolio.

- In January 2020, Amcor Plc signed partnership with Moda Vaccum Packaging System (New Zealand) to provide innovative packaging solution. With the synergy of Amcor's rollstock film and shrink bag for cheese & meat with Moda's packaging system, producers can drive total cost saving and operational efficiency.

- In August 2020, Raven Industries Inc. launched new product in its plastic film line, BioFlex I-series. It is used in personal protection equipment (PPE). This film is latex-free and used to prevent hospital acquired infections (HAIs) in hospital and laboratories. This product strengthens the company's product portfolio.

- In November 2020, Raven Industries Inc. started new facility named Raven Applied Technology's Canadian Headquarters at Regina, Canada. This new facility is focused on autonomous and precision agricultural innovation, training, and service for Raven Canada. This new expansion will increase and strengthen the company's presence in North America.

- In July 2020, Raven Industries Inc. signed a contract with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) (US) for the supply of film-based medical products. This agreement will create a sustainable demand for its film-based products.

- In November 2020, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. launched new eco-friendly packaging for frozen distribution and storage. It is used for packaging of processed seafood, meat and others kept in frozen condition. This new eco-friendly product will add value to the company's product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market.

- In July 2019, Berry Global Inc. The company acquired RPC Group Plc (UK). This acquisition will make Berry Global Plc one of the largest plastic packaging companies and a leading supplier of value-added protective solutions globally. With this acquisition, the company's global presence will increase over 290 locations spread across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

- In September 2019, Amcor Plc started two ecommerce testing laboratories in Michigan, US and Ghent, Belgium. This expansion will help the company support ecommerce companies cater to the growing online sales by providing convenient and sustainable packaging materials.

- In March 2019, Sealed Air with Kuraray America, Inc. (US), is investing in expanding and upgrading production plants in Texas and South Carolina, to cater to the growing demand for sustainable food packaging.

- In May 2019, Sealed Air signed agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of automated bagging systems. This acquisition will help the company expand protective packaging product portfolio.

- In June 2019, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. established a new subsidiary company, Toppan (Thailand) Co., Ltd in Thailand. Toppan Thailand will fulfill the marketing needs for the company in Thailand and the ASEAN region to better serve its customers. With this expansion, the company will increase its presence in the APAC region.

- In June 2018, Sealed Air signed an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. (Japan). Under this agreement, the company will provide food packaging materials to extend the shelf life and freshness of food at Kuraray's US, Mexico, and Canada. This agreement made a sustainable demand for its products and strengthened its position in the North American market.

- In June 2017, Sealed Air launched FlexPrep, a flexible pouch packaging for sauces and condiments. This new flexible packaging has 60% less carbon footprints. This new product launch will help the company stay competitive in the market.

- In April 2017, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. entered into a joint venture with Max Specialty Films, a flagship manufacturing business of Max Ventures and Industries (India). Toppan would be a strategic partner to Max Specialty Films and lends its expertise in managing a global specialty films business as well as uses its global sales network.



