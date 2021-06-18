How Large Transaction Log Files Can Have an Adverse Impact on QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- The .TLG file is one of several files that QuickBooks creates every time the company file is opened in a new place. The information in the TLG file is contained for error recovery.



As transactions are entered, the TLG file increases. Because the transaction log file is only reset under specific circumstances, it may grow in size and become larger than the QuickBooks company file itself. Large transaction log files can have an adverse effect on overall QuickBooks performance.



This log file can also be used together with a QuickBooks backup file (.qbb) to recover data from a damaged company file. "In most cases, the TLG may not really be a priority, but it is very important to maintain the log in case your company file is erased." John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager said.



The transaction log file is reset every time a complete is made or a company file is restored. "The transaction log is only reset under these circumstances, which is why it tends to grow large in size, sometimes even larger than the QuickBooks company file itself. A very large transaction log file will have an adverse effect on QuickBooks' performance," Rocha said.



On the other hand, if QuickBooks loses connection to the company file, the TLG file automatically corrects the data file as much as possible.This is a highly useful method to use when your file becomes irreparable due to data corruption.



The actual working data file is a QBW file and is the most important QuickBooks data file you have on your system. If the .QBW file is missing or deleted, or if you find that it was accidentally moved to the recycle bin, E-Tech offers a service that can do a full recovery by restoring the .TLG file into an older backup.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk