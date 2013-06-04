How Lazy Are People when Not Running

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Results of a recent study showed that people tend to be much more sedentary for the rest of the day after already exercising.



Research presented recently at the annual meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine supports the findings of the study that people sometimes blur the lines of being a regular exerciser and an overall active person.



The study monitored the activity levels of 20 adults on days of exercise and days of no exercise. On the exercise days the people spent 8.8% of time away before and after exercise being physically active. On days with no specific exercise the people spent 39.7% of awake time being physically active.



The findings suggest that it is common to drastically alter non-exercise physical activity, like walking to a store or doing yard-work, before and after physical activity.



Expert Nancy Clark reminds people of the importance of recovering from hard workouts, but also the importance of not being completely sedentary after a vigorous workout.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com